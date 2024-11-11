Grading the 49ers: Consider that ugly sideline incident ‘squashed’

McCaffrey took on a heavy workload, as the snap total suggests. But the 49ers did work Mason, Guerendo, and Deebo Samuel into the backfield much sooner than they had in past games with McCaffrey. It seemed that they were trying to keep McCaffrey at about 20 touches for the afternoon — he ran 13 times and was targeted seven times.

It wasn’t a particularly productive game on the ground for the 49ers, who rushed for 75 yards on 22 carries. But Tampa Bay was clearly intent on making Purdy throw to beat them, and McCaffrey was ready to do his part in the receiving game. He didn’t miss a beat with Purdy — and when the 49ers’ reserves make mistakes like this, it’s not hard to see why Shanahan is insistent on keeping McCaffrey on the field.