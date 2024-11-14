A man who risked life and limb jumping off a freeway overpass to flee police after a liquor store break-in last week has since been linked to a slew of other burglaries, police say.
The San Francisco Police Department says the investigation began when a group of people broke into a Dogpatch liquor store in the morning hours of Nov. 7, then fled in cars.
The suspect hopped into one of the vehicles and led cops on a chase that ended with him crashing on the Central Freeway.
After colliding the blue SUV into the side of the freeway, the suspect hurled himself over the barrier and down a 40-foot drop to 15th and Vermont streets, according to the SFPD.
His injuries were life-threatening, officials said; a week later, he’s still in medical care.
Police say they found a loaded gun and items pilfered from the Dogpatch liquor store in the vehicle.
In the days since the dramatic arrest, the SFPD said, investigators unearthed evidence that linked the suspect to other break-ins — including two that same night in Ingleside and the Mission.
“A review of recent burglaries has led investigators to investigate connections to other incidents based on similarities in suspect description, victim similarities, and modus operandi,” the SFPD said in a statement Thursday.
The suspect is now being charged in three separate burglaries.
Because of the nature of the investigation, police withheld his name and asked for the public’s help tracking down others who may have worked with him. Anyone with information is asked to call (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 in a message that begins with “SFPD.”