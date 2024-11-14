The pre-dawn burglary involved three vehicles, one of which backed through the front doors of the Dior store on Post Street. Suspects then entered the store and fled with merchandise, police said.

Denayaha Duree, who is in her early 20s, faces felony charges of burglary, vandalism, and possession of stolen property for her alleged role in the Oct. 11 incident, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

A woman who is accused of stealing from Stonestown Galleria, then fleeing to Hawaii before cops confronted her at a Honolulu airport in January, is suspected of being part of a ram-raiding crew that targeted Union Square’s Dior store in October.

Officers patrolling the area witnessed three vehicles speeding away from the scene around 2:42 a.m. A brief pursuit of one vehicle was called off due to safety concerns after the suspect ran a red light, authorities said.

Investigators later recovered two stolen vehicles believed to have been used in the crime, including the one that smashed through the store’s entrance.

Duree, who was already in custody for an unrelated burglary, was booked on additional charges for the Dior incident on Wednesday. She is awaiting court proceedings in her Stonestown shoplifting case.