To supporters, Cheng is an accomplished and whip-smart strategist who got his start representing the San Francisco Association of Realtors against anti-housing measures like new taxes and a development moratorium in the 2010s. He later played a key role in the recall of three school board members and this year’s election of moderate Democrats to the party board, among other successful campaigns.

“This is a little surprising. It’s a little out of left field for me,” Cheng said when The Standard told him of Lurie’s position. “I think that it was a tough election; emotions run very high during an election. But Neighbors was proud to endorse Daniel Lurie, because voters backed change, and we agreed. We want to be partners in policies that move the city forward.

Insiders close to the mayor-elect confirmed to The Standard that the administration will not work with Cheng or any group with which he collaborates, citing a string of ethics allegations that run counter to Lurie’s campaign promise to clean up City Hall corruption.

The man on the outs is Jay Cheng, executive director of Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, who has long courted controversy.

Does it feel unusually chilly in the city? That frosty air may be blowing from Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie’s administration, which is about to freeze out an influential operative in charge of one the wealthiest political groups in San Francisco.

So yes, Lurie is sticking a “Get off my lawn” sign in his yard to ward off Neighbors, even though the group endorsed him. But there’s ample reason to speculate it backed him in name only.

Neighbors hit the scene in 2020. Backed in part by megadonor Bill Oberndorf, the group financed the recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin and spent a cool $3.5 million in the 2024 election cycle for its endorsed causes. For mayor, Neighbors dually endorsed Mark Farrell and Lurie and ranked Mayor London Breed third.

To detractors, Cheng is an unscrupulous actor who was rewarded for his ruthlessness with leadership of the billionaire-funded Neighbors for a Better San Francisco.

Breed has accused Cheng of improperly colluding with Farrell’s campaign, and leaked communications seemed to back this up. Farrell’s campaign netted the largest fine in Ethics Commission history, using strategies some insiders attribute to Cheng — though he has forcefully denied it. And, as Power Play reported, Neighbors donors complained to Oberndorf and Cheng after the group contributed to another one that funded attack ads against Lurie.

Meanwhile, the Ethics Commission fined Neighbors $53,000 for failing to report payments to a public relations firm during the district attorney recall, and Cheng was almost ousted from leadership this year after a 2010 sexual assault allegation resurfaced.

“We had a fine earlier this year. We made a mistake, we admitted the fault, and we paid the fine. We held ourselves accountable to that standard that the Ethics Commission found us on,” Cheng said.

Still, embracing Cheng and Neighbors might be tough for Lurie, considering that his campaign literature claimed his administration would “turn the page” from “scandal after scandal” tarnishing City Hall.

Cheng’s boosters hope Lurie will change his tune. Mary Jung, a community relations director at the SF Association of Realtors and a former local Democratic Party chair who worked on the Boudin recall, is set to retire. Jung considers Cheng to be the next generation in San Francisco Democratic politics.

“Jay Cheng is someone that I have personally mentored for years and trust to continue to carry on my legacy,” she said. “He cares deeply about our city, works tirelessly on behalf of his community and our residents, is an adept strategist and leader, and we need all hands on deck to continue to fix our city. He is the only person I know who works harder than I do.