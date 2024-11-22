Traffic on San Francisco freeways was a serious mess Friday afternoon.
Flooding from the atmospheric river blocked lanes four and five of Highway 101 at the Interstate 280 turnoff. Lanes four and five of northbound I-280 were also blocked at John Daly Boulevard due to flooding, the California Highway Patrol said, as were lanes one and two of southbound I-280 near Cesar Chavez Street.
CHP didn’t know how long it would take to clear the lanes due to the ongoing downpour.
Meanwhile, the Bay Bridge was looking rough for drivers in both directions, according to traffic alerts and cameras. There were 6 inches of standing water at the westbound Bay Bridge metering lights across lanes one, two, and three. There were no reports of crashes or stalls on the bridge, CHP said.
Don’t drive if you don’t have to, CHP advises.
Meanwhile, San Francisco International Airport advised travelers to give themselves extra time to get to the airport and to check with airlines for flight change information.
BART announced around 4:20 p.m. that there was no Red Line service in either direction. Other trains are running at slower speeds due to the weather.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in San Francisco until 3:45 p.m. Friday, warning of life-threatening situations. Oakland, Berkeley, and Richmond are also under a flash flood warning.