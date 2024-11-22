Skip to main content
Photos: Rain pummels SF as atmospheric river stalls traffic

A person in a red raincoat pours water from a plastic container into a flooded street drain on a rainy day, while cars drive by and trees stand in the background.
Several inches of rain are expected as the storm lingers over the region Friday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By The Standard Staff

San Francisco was under a flash flood warning Friday as the atmospheric river that arrived midweek stalled over the Bay Area.

Up to 1 inch of rain had fallen before 1 p.m., with another 1 to 3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said flooding had been reported across the city, the North Bay, the Peninsula, and the East Bay. Water blocked lanes Friday afternoon on both Highway 101 and Interstate 280, and the California Highway Patrol was unsure how long it would take to clear the mess.

As the downpours continue, there’s an increased possibility of flooding, landslides, and downed trees and power lines, with the North Bay the most at risk, the weather service said. A wind advisory was in effect through Friday night, with gusts of up to 50 mph expected and more than 60 mph possible above 2,500 feet.

A white car speeds through a large puddle, creating a big splash of water. A person observes the scene from a balcony in front of a building with trees nearby.
A flooded street near Marina Green. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person in rain gear sweeps water into a drain on a wet sidewalk, while holding a hood against the rain in a cityscape with buildings and a tree.
Tim Silva clears out a drain near Marina Green. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person in a yellow rain poncho stands under a tree during a rain shower, talking on a phone. They're beside a brick building with a dark garage door.
A man takes shelter under a tree. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Cars drive through heavy rain and water splashes on a flooded street in a city, with buildings and traffic lights in the background.
Cars traverse flooded streets near Marina Green. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Two people are walking on a rainy street under umbrellas. Cardboard boxes and crates are stacked nearby, partially covered by a tarp.
Pedestrians in Chinatown. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
Three people with umbrellas—a lime green one and two black ones—cross a wet street painted with blue cloud designs and yellow stripes.
The rain is expected to continue into next week. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
A bus drives through a flooded street, splashing water high into the air. It is overcast and part of a building and street signs are visible in the background.
A Muni bus drives through a puddle at Columbus Avenue and Taylor Street. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
The image shows the word &quot;TAYLOR&quot; carved into a wet, textured surface with water and raindrop ripples on top.
A puddle on Taylor. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
A black car and a scooter ride through a rain-drenched street, splashing water. A sign shows a 20 mph speed limit, and buildings with neon lights are in the background.
A Tesla sprays a scooter. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
A rainy urban street densely packed with cars and glowing brake lights stretches between lush green trees and buildings under a cloudy sky.
Cars are backed up down several blocks. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man in a white pickup truck watches seagulls flock on a wet road.
Al Arifin feeds birds during his lunch break at Marina Green. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Two people with an umbrella walk along a path by a reflective pond. In the background is a grand, domed classical structure surrounded by greenery.
People walk by the Place of Fine Arts. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

