San Francisco was under a flash flood warning Friday as the atmospheric river that arrived midweek stalled over the Bay Area.
Up to 1 inch of rain had fallen before 1 p.m., with another 1 to 3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency said flooding had been reported across the city, the North Bay, the Peninsula, and the East Bay. Water blocked lanes Friday afternoon on both Highway 101 and Interstate 280, and the California Highway Patrol was unsure how long it would take to clear the mess.
As the downpours continue, there’s an increased possibility of flooding, landslides, and downed trees and power lines, with the North Bay the most at risk, the weather service said. A wind advisory was in effect through Friday night, with gusts of up to 50 mph expected and more than 60 mph possible above 2,500 feet.