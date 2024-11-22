Kevin Kavanaugh, co-owner of Malcolm Plumbing & Mechanical , said his daily revenue of around $9,000 jumps to $15,000 on a rainy day.

Plumbers thank the city’s notorious combined sewer system , which uses the same set of pipes for stormwater and sewage. The result? An overflowing cocktail of rainwater and sewage at the point of least resistance, whether it be a street-level drain or your shower.

“It’s always a big day during the first big rain,” said Roberto Velazquez, a plumber for eight years at Discount Plumbing Rooter Inc . “We always look forward to it,” he chuckled.

As an atmospheric river rips through San Francisco, bringing rain and toppling a big rig on the Bay Bridge, plumbers are working overtime to save residents from overflowing sewage drains — and cashing in as a result.

“The phone doesn’t stop. We can’t get to all the calls,” Millington said.

Ace Plumbing & Rooter CEO Jonathan Millington said his company, which has 25 plumbers, typically handles 50 jobs a day, and that number quadruples when it rains.

“A lot of those jobs are shifted from regular ones to emergency calls,” said Cavanaugh, who employs six plumbers. “It definitely makes your phone ring.”

Plumbers said some of the worst drainage issues are in low-lying areas like the Mission, particularly along Folsom Street between 14th and 20th, but higher-elevation areas such as Ingleside Heights and West Portal can be affected.

“What happens is the rain fills the entire sewer line, so the water has nowhere to go,” Kavanaugh said. “Low-lying areas get it the worst.”

Millington said sewage spewing from a home is often caused by its pipe that channels both roof runoff and sewage into the city’s combined system. “It’s just one pipe. It’s meant for a few flushes; it’s not meant for a roof full of rainwater,” Millington said.