Grading the 49ers: Bad marks all around — except for one positive position

The 49ers also plan to open the practice window for linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who’s been out since tearing his Achilles in February’s Super Bowl. That might be a welcome reinforcement for a defense coming off a horrific performance.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s dealing with a shoulder injury, resumed light throwing on Monday and didn’t encounter any issues. If this week goes better than the last — Purdy experienced discomfort after some light throwing Thursday — he could return for the 49ers’ next game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Yes, that 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers was ugly . But the 49ers have to move on with their season, and coach Kyle Shanahan shared some good news on that front Monday.

One start in, Brandon Allen falls squarely in that last category. To visually illustrate this, see Purdy’s positioning in the upper right (first graph below) and Allen’s positioning in the lower left (second graph below):

Only two 49ers quarterbacks have successfully run Shanahan’s system over an extended period of time. They are Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. Nick Mullens saw a smidge of success before his steep regression to inefficiency. Others like Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard were never really effective at all.

Remember the late-stage Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks, who suffered through eroding O-line and defensive play but were kept afloat by the frantic scrambling of QB Russell Wilson in his prime? There are similarities between this 49ers team and those Seattle squads.

Allen did make a few nice throws against the Packers, but effective QB play is about so much more than that — especially when the larger offensive structure has so many cracks. This was a level of blowout defeat that the 49ers hadn’t suffered since the dark days of 2018 — and it happened in large part because Allen doesn’t possess Purdy’s pocket presence, command, and escapability. Those had significantly, but not completely, covered up the offense’s litany of issues up until Sunday.

Running back/fullback: Christian McCaffrey (40), Jordan Mason (9), Kyle Juszczyk (20)

Game grade: C-

Some assume that McCaffrey’s statistical struggles — he finished with just 31 yards on 11 carries — mean that he’s lost a step. But the tape simply shows a lack of running room for McCaffrey, mainly thanks to a combination of successful run blitzes (a byproduct of what seems like a Shanahan play-calling malaise and Sunday’s poor passing counter-threat) and poor 49ers’ run-blocking.

When McCaffrey actually had room to operate, which wasn’t often, he looked quick. He shot out of a cannon after catching a late screen pass but fumbled to close the 23-yard gain.

Should Mason have gotten more than three carries? The 49ers didn’t have much of an opportunity on that front since their defense immediately lost control of the game. The Packers offense ran 33 of the game’s first 39 plays in building a 17-0 lead. There’s a way to set the table for a running back showcase — and the 49ers did the literal opposite.