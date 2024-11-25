Want a chance to share your unconventional Thanksgiving traditions with The Standard’s readers?

We’d like to hear about the untraditional or cultural mix of foods you serve on the holiday.

Pho with turkey broth? Dumplings or fried noodles alongside the mashed potatoes? A vegan Thanksgiving feast that can go head to head with any meat-forward meal?

We want to see it all! We hope to get a photo, a description of the foods, and a few words on how they fit into the traditions you share with your friends and family. See some examples here. Bonus points if you share what you’re thankful for.