One of the world’s hottest parties touches down in SF

The only uniform thing about the hundreds of partiers who flooded through the doors of August Hall on Friday night was glitter.

Applied to the cheekbones of all genders, sparkles spread to the hair, eyes, chests, and hands by the end of the night. And if somehow you weren’t adorned in enough glitter, there was a booth where the promoter could reapply more to you, right at the front door.

After a pregame filled with red Solo cups and Spanglish conversations between friends — some Spanish-speaking locals, others visiting from around the globe — I found myself in a line that put Devil’s Teeth on a Sunday morning to shame. Nationalities were swapped more than names, and I answered the question “¿De dónde eres?” more times than I could count. But language barriers couldn’t obscure what everyone had in common: We were part of the crowd who knew that Bresh was in town.