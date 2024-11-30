The story of Apple Hill is one of a regional marketing campaign that went wildly right. On peak fall weekends, the proof is in the bumper-to-bumper traffic on Highway 50 starting at exit 48, the turnoff for the Sierra foothill town of Placerville. Flannel-clad city folk — the types who used to identify solely with small-batch breweries — flood the area for stunning fall foliage, cozy firepits, and some excellent hard cider.

It wasn’t always this way. Once dominated by pear farms, the area — about an hour from South Lake Tahoe — was decimated in the 1960s by a blight that wiped out nearly 80% of the crop. The original 16 farmers pivoted to apples, forming a growers association they coined “Apple Hill.” More than half a century later, the area spanning Placerville and Camino is home to at least 50 family-owned farms known for pick-your-own apples, cider doughnuts, and the fizzy, boozy, increasingly sophisticated beverage that’s giving craft beer a run for its money.