But offloading a giant commercial building in a contracting market like downtown San Francisco? Good luck, say developers and brokers polled by The Standard. Those familiar with the listing process for the iconic property described it as “anemic” since demand for big-box retail was shrinking well before the pandemic left nearby streets littered with vacancies.

Indeed, holiday shoppers can still enjoy the five-level store today, along with its current cuteness-overload window display and rooftop Cheesecake Factory .

For one, Macy’s owns the building it occupies at 170 O’Farrell St., meaning the company still has to pay for taxes and maintenance until it offloads the property. So rather than an immediate closure, the announcement functioned as a giant “for sale” sign to the world.

In February, San Francisco was rocked by the announcement that the Macy’s at Union Square, the city’s biggest, most iconic department store, had decided to call it quits . The news set off another round of predictable hysteria, but the exit was never going to be as simple as flicking the light switch and locking the doors.

Gone are the days where a buyer could easily come in and replace Macy’s Union Square retail presence like for like. Therefore, the most plausible scenario, sources say, likely involves maintaining the department store in some form, while opening the door to developers looking to reimagine portions of the space.

“No one has the money or desire to buy it outright right now,” said one longtime commercial developer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preserve working relationships. “That means Macy’s has to play an active role in facilitating a deal by staying on as an anchor tenant and ‘take back paper’ in return for the property.”

That type of deal is known as seller financing, an agreement that allows the buyer to pay the seller in installments rather than taking out a traditional mortgage. In lieu of cash, the department store would be taking on the role of a lender.