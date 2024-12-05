Dave Eggers just opened a library of books written entirely by children

The library took over the space from Refugee Eye, a gallery that gave up its claim last summer (though Eggers said gallerist Lara Aburamadam will continue to show art at the library). It is cozy and small, with a velvet couch from Community Thrift and a bunch of Persian rugs and throw pillows for kids to curl up on while reading the words of their peers.

But the plan is to go bigger. The middle section of the McSweeney’s space is vacant, after NoisePop, which runs a popular concert series, vacated for bigger digs elsewhere in the city. The library will expand to fill the space in early 2025.

“It’ll look rich and warm and quiet. It’ll kind of have the vibe of an old university library,” Eggers says. It will also serve as an extension of 826 Valencia, allowing kids to pop by after school, with or without their parents (so long as they have permission), and make themselves at home. They can do schoolwork, read, and interact with adult volunteers from 826 Valencia. “Let’s say the house is loud,” says Eggers. “Let’s say you’ve got siblings that are bugging you. You can come in and do your homework.”