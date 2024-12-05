Located at 1165 Treat Ave. in the Mission, the century-old Victorian with faded yellow paint and purple steps is home to the city’s only HIV/AIDS sanctuary. Established by a Franciscan priest named Richard Purcell during the height of the AIDS crisis to give his brother Marty and other men a dignified place to die, it now provides affordable cooperative housing for survivors of the disease.

So, at 58, he found himself on the steps of Marty’s Place.

The fourth-generation San Franciscan’s fixed Social Security payments — which qualify him for subsidized life-saving HIV treatment — made him “not homeless enough” to receive conventional housing aid but also unable to afford market-rate housing.

In 2021, Paul Aguilar found himself homeless for the first time in his life.

It’s a story that could be out of the pages of Armistead Maupin’s “Tales of the City.” And the dozens of men who have lived at Marty’s Place found family, tolerance, and compassion. “Housing is healthcare,” Aguilar said. “You can’t take your meds if you don’t have a place to keep them.”

However, by the time he needed it, Marty’s Place was under threat.

Property owner Mission Action, a local affordable housing nonprofit formerly known as Dolores Street Community Services, had posted notices on the front door seeking to terminate the co-op arrangement. While Marty’s Place wouldn’t be required to vacate the property, the signs gave Aguilar pause.

“The last thing I need in my life right now is a landlord dispute,” he said. “But something deeper about this place kept calling to me. It’s the community.”