Known as AB 2881, the proposal represents arguably California’s most ambitious attempt to boost its housing supply in recent memory. If passed, the state would create a public agency to develop housing directly paid for by taxpayers.

One of those ideas is his newest signature bill, which he views as critical in addressing the state’s worsening housing crisis.

“There just aren’t many people out there with unorthodox ideas approaching them with sincerity,” Lee said.

On his Instagram page , Lee proudly lists “Zoomer” as a descriptor alongside “progressive” and “NUMTOT,” an in-joke referring to a social media page for urban planning and transit nerds. He’s also one of only five renters in the entire state Legislature. Those labels might draw eye rolls from his colleagues and detractors, but Lee views his youthful exuberance as a weapon.

“People just assume that because I’m young that I know nothing,” he said in a recent interview at his district office in Milpitas, a suburb just north of San Jose.

Four years ago, he was elected, in a shocking victory, to the state Assembly with a barren resume that included only one full-time job. At the time, the Bernie Sanders-endorsed socialist still lived at home with his mom and made a lot of noise being the first openly bisexual state legislator in state history. Fairly or not, it was easy to write him off as well-intentioned but intensely naive.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alex Lee is well aware of how much of an outsider he is in Sacramento.

It’s a radical shift from what Californians are used to. And in perhaps the most surprising development in a short political career already full of them, Lee’s scheme is not getting laughed out the room, but gaining major traction with his fellow lawmakers.

Lee calls this evolution of public housing “social housing” since rents, or in some cases, proceeds from home sales, would be funneled back into the agency for further activity. Instead of exclusively focusing on low-income households, the objective would be to create vibrant mixed-income communities.

Social housing’s evangelist

But Lee was inspired when he saw the ability of state and federal officials to implement decisive programs in response to the pandemic, such as an increased child tax credit, mass eviction protections, stimulus checks and widespread Covid testing sites.

Lee was sworn into the state Assembly in December 2020 on the floor of Sacramento’s Golden One Center, masked, with no guests and socially distanced from his colleagues. The dust from a polarizing presidential election had yet to settle and California was still in the throes of a strict lockdown.

When faced with crises like the growing issue of housing unaffordability and homelessness, Lee argues there is often more alignment politically for government intervention as a solution than people realize. Business groups, for example, might clamor separately for subsidies or tax breaks.

“People think progressivism is about yelling about your views, but it’s truly about inclusion and welcoming more people,” Lee said. “To do that, you have to constantly work on persuasion.”

He added, “Some of my critics might say I only care about socialism because it is popular, but boy, do I have something to tell them: These ideas are by and large not popular, and we have to fight like hell just to make them mainstream.”

To hear Lee tell it, fixing the state’s housing crisis involves a three-legged approach. In YIMBY circles, it’s known as the “3 P’s” which stand for: protecting existing and vulnerable residents; preserving the stock of affordable homes; and producing enough new ones to satisfy demand.

Lee’s social housing bill would first create a statewide agency called the California Housing Authority to act as a public real estate developer. The Legislature would then have to scrounge for funds in the state’s fluctuating, multibillion dollar budget to provide stable funding.