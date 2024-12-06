Skip to main content
Didn’t get the tsunami alert? Make sure your device is set up for the next one

Waves crash against a seawall in front of colorful houses, while people walk along a pathway beside the sea. Hills and more buildings are visible in the background.
People stand near the jetty in Pacifica on Thursday after as tsunami warning was issued throughout the region. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
By Jillian D’Onfro

Across the Bay Area, and up and down the California coast, millions of phones rang out Thursday with dire warnings about the tsunami that wasn’t

“A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you,” a message cautioned. “You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters.” 

While Thursday’s 7.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Humboldt County caused only minimal damage and didn’t spur massive waves, the National Weather Service issued the alert out of “an abundance of caution.”

This image shows an emergency alert from the National Weather Service warning of a tsunami. It urges people to move inland or to high ground for safety.
A tsunami warning pinged millions of smartphones Thursday. | Source: The Standard
A hand holds a smartphone displaying a map of San Francisco with a &quot;I felt shaking&quot; button on the screen, suggesting an earthquake app.
In addition to activating Wireless Emergency Alerts, you can download the MyShake app. | Source: RJ Mickelson/The Standard

Didn’t get the message? If you’re concerned because your phone didn’t join the beeping chorus, we’re here to help. 

To start, check your device settings and make sure you’re set up to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts. The program, run by the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, allows public safety agencies to issue alerts and warnings, but you must allow the messages through your phone’s settings. 

In iPhone settings, navigate to “notifications” and scroll to “government alerts” at the bottom, where you can turn on emergency, public safety, and AMBER alerts. 

In Android settings, navigate to “notifications,” where the category may be described as “safety and emergency” or “wireless emergency alerts.” 

There are other technical precautions you can take to prepare for the next earthquake. Download the MyShake app, an early warning system that partners with the U.S. Geological Survey to provide alerts moments before quakes can be felt. 

If you have the app but didn’t get Thursday’s alert, check that your phone settings allow the app to send you notifications, or send MyShake a troubleshooting email. The app also warns that if you don’t open it at least monthly, it can enter a “deep sleep” and won’t receive alerts. 

Some Android phones have early earthquake alerts built into the operating system. These alerts are automatically turned on for most phones, but to check, go to the “safety and emergency” setting or navigate from settings to “location,”  then “advanced,” where you should see earthquake alerts.  

For more local warnings, sign up for blasts from AlertSF, which will give you a heads-up about natural disasters, police or fire emergencies, and transportation disruptions.

What you won’t be able to do, however, is hear the wailing of security sirens: San Francisco’s emergency siren system has been defunct since 2019. 

Jillian D’Onfro can be reached at jdonfro@sfstandard.com

