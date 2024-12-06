While Thursday’s 7.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Humboldt County caused only minimal damage and didn’t spur massive waves, the National Weather Service issued the alert out of “ an abundance of caution .”

“A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you,” a message cautioned. “You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters.”

Across the Bay Area, and up and down the California coast, millions of phones rang out Thursday with dire warnings about the tsunami that wasn’t .

Didn’t get the message? If you’re concerned because your phone didn’t join the beeping chorus, we’re here to help.

To start, check your device settings and make sure you’re set up to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts. The program, run by the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, allows public safety agencies to issue alerts and warnings, but you must allow the messages through your phone’s settings.

In iPhone settings, navigate to “notifications” and scroll to “government alerts” at the bottom, where you can turn on emergency, public safety, and AMBER alerts.

In Android settings, navigate to “notifications,” where the category may be described as “safety and emergency” or “wireless emergency alerts.”

There are other technical precautions you can take to prepare for the next earthquake. Download the MyShake app, an early warning system that partners with the U.S. Geological Survey to provide alerts moments before quakes can be felt.

If you have the app but didn’t get Thursday’s alert, check that your phone settings allow the app to send you notifications, or send MyShake a troubleshooting email. The app also warns that if you don’t open it at least monthly, it can enter a “deep sleep” and won’t receive alerts.

Some Android phones have early earthquake alerts built into the operating system. These alerts are automatically turned on for most phones, but to check, go to the “safety and emergency” setting or navigate from settings to “location,” then “advanced,” where you should see earthquake alerts.

For more local warnings, sign up for blasts from AlertSF, which will give you a heads-up about natural disasters, police or fire emergencies, and transportation disruptions.