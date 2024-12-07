Buster Posey strikes: $182M for Willy Adames signals confident new Giants era

More differences from the Zaidi era: Posey got a big deal done (*) and did it before next week’s Winter Meetings. Again, he’s making other teams react to the Giants’ moves, and not the other way around.



There is more to do this off-season, but now Posey has his left side of the infield locked in long-term: Chapman at third base, where he just won his fifth Gold Glove and Adames at short. This allows Tyler Fitzgerald to move to second base, where he can compete with Casey Schmitt and others. And if Posey still wants to go after Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim, they can offer him second base once Kim is ready to play after shoulder surgery. Then Kim and Adames could possibly flip positions into the future when and if Adames has to be moved off of shortstop.



Posey also has a Gold-Glove-winner at catcher, Patrick Bailey, and Jung Hoo Lee signed long-term in center field. The most important defensive positions are covered. All by early December. Top prospect Bryce Eldridge is penciled in at first base by 2026 and maybe earlier. And we’ll see what else is up Posey’s sleeve this winter and in the years beyond.



Could it be Burnes? Maybe. He’s certainly the kind of workhorse that fits the Posey profile — he’s made 97 starts over the last three seasons, compared to Snell’s 76. And a Burnes-Webb duo at the top of the Giants’ rotation would not be thrilling for the rest of the NL. But Snell already got $36.4 million a year and Burnes is likely to get a similar number or more. And signing Burnes would cost the Giants all that money and two more draft picks.



Still, I think Posey has a few more fastballs left this off-season. He started quietly. He assembled a staff of friends and associates. He hasn’t been a part of the big public negotiations. But he said he needed to get a shortstop and just landed the best one on the market. And now I’m guessing he’s got the attention of a few other teams and, perhaps, he’s giving them some real worries about what he’s capable of doing next.