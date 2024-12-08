When will poor air quality clear over Bay Area skies?

Weather conditions that trapped stagnant air over the Bay Area this weekend will slowly begin moving on as the weekend winds down.
National Weather Service meteorologist Rachel Kennedy told The Standard on Sunday that light winds and temperature inversions in recent days kept air from mixing in the lower atmosphere, leading to deteriorating conditions.
“For the last few days, we’ve had a ridge of high pressure basically centered over us,” Kennedy said. “We’ve had pretty light winds basically everywhere. That basically allows the air to remain stagnant in the lower levels.”
Changes are expected to begin when a “shortwave trough” passing to the north brings gustier offshore winds from inland toward the coast Monday and Tuesday, Kennedy said.
Forecast models suggest another weak system arriving Thursday might bring drizzle, with a separate, stronger low-pressure system Friday into the weekend bringing higher chances of rain for the Bay Area.
On Sunday morning, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District staff issued its first Spare the Air alert since last Sunday and Monday, with the agency predicting moderate air conditions over the greater Bay Area into at least mid-week, due in part to agricultural smoke drifting from the state’s Central Valley.
The alert makes it illegal to burn wood or manufactured fire logs in fireplaces, woodstoves and inserts, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices all day.
The government’s AirNow map showed elevated air-quality readings Sunday for San Francisco and many Bay Area cities.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management called air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups on Sunday, urging anyone active outside to take breaks and watch for symptoms, with people dealing with heart or lung conditions to cut down on prolonged outdoor activity.
On social media, several residents commented on the hazy skies seen outside and high readings for air-quality monitoring apps.