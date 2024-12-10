The first bird species native to Africa that the academy has acquired, red-crested turacos are ideal for the Osher Rainforest because they eat bananas and other fruit — as opposed to devouring the butterflies and smaller bird species that also call the habitat home. While the turacos aren’t endangered, habitat destruction could take out the species, which explains the birds’ selection for the academy’s breeding program. And they’re flourishing. “There’s some combination of the components that we have in this rainforest that make the birds very happy,” Melton said. “If I had to guess, I would say the lighting.”