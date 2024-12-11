From LeBron James to Jimmy Butler, an early list of potential Warriors trade targets

Jimmy Butler is already out there. Maybe LeBron James will put himself on the market, too. And this is just the beginning of NBA rumor season, with many weeks to go and probably 30 more eye-catching names set to be floated around, near, and maybe directly to the Warriors’ front office by the time the Feb. 6 trade deadline arrives.



It’s starting. Most importantly, a lot of the juiciest talk is focused on the Warriors, who have strong reasons and enough assets to be right in the middle of almost everything.



But first, Warriors management has to figure out how to value an enigmatic, versatile, athletic forward who has done a lot of good things and also raised major questions about his long-term feasibility.



Are you ready for the Andrew Wiggins debate? Yes, these next few months are also an extremely important time for Jonathan Kuminga’s Warriors career. But when blockbuster names like LeBron and Butler come up as possible Warriors trade options, the salary math inevitably leads directly to Wiggins and his status as the Warriors’ only big-salary player they’d consider moving.



(Draymond Green could theoretically go into this category, but I doubt that’s anything Warriors executives — not to mention Stephen Curry — would be contemplating right now. Their best shot to win a fifth title of this era is with Curry, Draymond, and a third veteran star — not without Draymond.)



Because the Warriors are hard-capped at the first apron due to last summer’s maneuvering, they basically can’t take back more salary than they trade away. Which means Wiggins’ $26.3 million salary — plus several other salaries — must be in any trade to acquire a player like Butler ($49 million this season) or LeBron ($48.7 million). But the Warriors like Wiggins. He’s still only 29, his amazing postseason run in 2022 hasn’t been forgotten, and he’s played very steadily so far this season.



So this won’t be easy. To make a big trade, the Warriors almost have to treat Wiggins like a cash throw-in, because that’s how most of the league views his contract. But the Warriors’ leaders value him more than that. Or at least they have so far.



The Warriors have to make all of these decisions about Kuminga, too, of course. But Kuminga’s salary isn’t high enough to be a big part of salary balancing. Any Warriors call on Kuminga will be strictly about his basketball value, which has risen recently after Steve Kerr gave him a larger role — and also will be dependent on what’s available on the market.



The Warriors also have the injured De’Anthony Melton’s expiring $12.8 million contract, which could be an important piece of any trade. So the Warriors are looking at four potential categories of trade value: