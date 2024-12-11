From LeBron James to Jimmy Butler, an early list of potential Warriors trade targets

Jimmy Butler is already out there. Maybe LeBron James will put himself on the market, too. And this is just the beginning of NBA rumor season, with many weeks to go and probably 30 more eye-catching names set to be floated around, near, and maybe directly to the Warriors’ front office by the time the Feb. 6 trade deadline arrives.
It’s starting. Most importantly, a lot of the juiciest talk is focused on the Warriors, who have strong reasons and enough assets to be right in the middle of almost everything.
But first, Warriors management has to figure out how to value an enigmatic, versatile, athletic forward who has done a lot of good things and also raised major questions about his long-term feasibility.
Are you ready for the Andrew Wiggins debate? Yes, these next few months are also an extremely important time for Jonathan Kuminga’s Warriors career. But when blockbuster names like LeBron and Butler come up as possible Warriors trade options, the salary math inevitably leads directly to Wiggins and his status as the Warriors’ only big-salary player they’d consider moving.
(Draymond Green could theoretically go into this category, but I doubt that’s anything Warriors executives — not to mention Stephen Curry — would be contemplating right now. Their best shot to win a fifth title of this era is with Curry, Draymond, and a third veteran star — not without Draymond.)
Because the Warriors are hard-capped at the first apron due to last summer’s maneuvering, they basically can’t take back more salary than they trade away. Which means Wiggins’ $26.3 million salary — plus several other salaries — must be in any trade to acquire a player like Butler ($49 million this season) or LeBron ($48.7 million). But the Warriors like Wiggins. He’s still only 29, his amazing postseason run in 2022 hasn’t been forgotten, and he’s played very steadily so far this season.
So this won’t be easy. To make a big trade, the Warriors almost have to treat Wiggins like a cash throw-in, because that’s how most of the league views his contract. But the Warriors’ leaders value him more than that. Or at least they have so far.
The Warriors have to make all of these decisions about Kuminga, too, of course. But Kuminga’s salary isn’t high enough to be a big part of salary balancing. Any Warriors call on Kuminga will be strictly about his basketball value, which has risen recently after Steve Kerr gave him a larger role — and also will be dependent on what’s available on the market.
The Warriors also have the injured De’Anthony Melton’s expiring $12.8 million contract, which could be an important piece of any trade. So the Warriors are looking at four potential categories of trade value:
- Star offers that will have to include Wiggins and Kuminga
- Offers that focus only on Wiggins, who is making $26.3 million this season, $28.2 million in 2025-26, and has a 2026-27 player option for $30.2 million
- Offers that focus only on Kuminga, who is making $7.6 million this season and will be a restricted free agent next summer
- Offers that center on Melton’s contract. Melton, other Warriors players (like Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis), and future draft picks can also be added to each of the first three categories to get to the right value and price point.
I think the likeliest scenario is that the Warriors hold back some of their chips until next summer, when they can make another run at Lauri Markkanen or check to see if Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to leave Milwaukee. But they’ll still be tempted to go all-in at this deadline, because we’re already seeing some tempting names and because the Warriors have played well enough to think that adding a wing scorer or shooting big man might be the difference in a playoff series or two.
Let’s go through an early list of possible names, starting with the richest category:
The superstars
Players that would likely cost Wiggins and Kuminga plus all sorts of other extras — similar to the package the Warriors decided not to give up for Paul George or Markkanen last summer.
Jimmy Butler, Heat: While Butler seems like a perfect candidate to fill the Warriors’ need for a tough-minded 1B shot-maker next to Curry, he’s also more than five years older than Wiggins, a career 33% 3-point shooter (Wiggins is 35.7%), and currently has +2.6 net rating (Wiggins’ is +6.0). And the Warriors probably would have to give up Kuminga, too. Hmm. Also, Butler wants a new contract and has a history of not being the greatest guy to be around when he feels underappreciated.
But I suspect that Butler is the player the Warriors’ rivals would least like them to acquire. A Big Three of Curry, Draymond, and Butler, if they all stay healthy, would be as formidable as any trio in the league. If the Warriors win the title in June, it’d be worth every risk. But what if they fall short? Would the 35-year-old Butler want a max deal to re-sign in the summer? Would he be worth anything close to that? Would the Warriors feel trapped into having to pay it after giving up so much? I think it’s all problematic and probably won’t happen. But it’s very interesting.
LeBron James, Lakers: If LBJ wants a mega-unification moment with Curry, this could happen. But the best shot for it was last deadline, when the Warriors talked about packaging Klay Thompson’s and/or Chris Paul’s expiring contracts in an offer. The Lakers and LeBron said no back then. Like Butler, LeBron would almost certainly want a new contract, and it’d be totally worth it if the Warriors win a title any time after LeBron’s arrival. I just don’t think LeBron, who turns 40 next month, will want to force this and I don’t think this is the time for the Warriors to blow up the middle of the roster to get him.
Anthony Davis, Lakers: If LeBron is a possibility, why not AD? The Warriors have always loved Davis, he’d sure fit next to Curry and Draymond, and he’s signed for two more years plus a player option. But the Lakers aren’t a tear-down team and Davis is the guy they should and will hold onto, no matter what.
I’ll just name a few other guys in this category who I don’t believe will be available this cycle, but I imagine would get at least a look from the Warriors if they were: Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Pascal Siakam, and Giannis.
Near-superstar players
These players would likely cost Wiggins plus filler or Kuminga plus Melton. They just likely wouldn’t cost Kuminga and Wiggins.
Paul George, 76ers: The Warriors really wanted him last summer; would they jump back into the PG-13 market if the 76ers are already tired of him? Maybe, but George has been wobbly so far this season and is making $49.2 million this season, $51.7 million in 2025-26, $54.1 million in ’26-27, and has a $56.6 million player option for ’27-28. The Warriors would’ve committed even more money to George if they were given the opportunity last summer, but now they’ve got more information. At this point, I think Wiggins is a more valuable asset than George. And maybe I’m being short-sighted, but I don’t think I’d give up Kuminga for PG-13, either.
Zach LaVine, Bulls: I just don’t know how the math and logic works on this one — LaVine makes $43 million this season, $46 million next season and has a $49 million player option for 2026-27. LaVine’s salary is so high that any Warriors offer would involve stacking up a lot of talent just to match it. LaVine is a dynamic scorer, but he’s had knee issues and his shaky defense sure won’t get any better as he ages.
Zion Williamson, Pelicans: He’s probably gettable right now for a lot less than you might guess, but let’s just say it — no, I don’t think the Warriors are overly interested in putting together a massive trade offer for a guy who can’t stay healthy and is owed $126.5 million through 2027-28. Not all of that deal is guaranteed, but still, why give up a ton to take a risk that the Pelicans probably wouldn’t take themselves? I’ll put Zion’s Pelican teammate Brandon Ingram on the no-go list, too. But there is one potential trade-worthy player in New Orleans …
CJ McCollum, Pelicans: He makes too much to put him in a lower category, but his value is probably not this high. For instance, there’s little chance the Warriors would give up either Kuminga or Wiggins for a 33-year-old, declining lead guard who makes $33.3 million this season and $30.7 million next season. But he’s another guy I think opponents would not want on the Warriors’ roster going into a playoff series.
Tyler Herro, Heat: He’s having a career-best season and he’s only 24. So it’d take a lot for Miami to give up Herro, even though his money is pretty ridiculous: $29 million this season, $31 million in 2025-26, and $33 million in 2026-27. Wiggins and Podziemski for Herro? I don’t think either team would do that.
Veteran role players
The last list: players with moderate salaries who could be supplementary pieces over the last few months. The offer would probably have to include Melton’s expiring contract and a future pick or two.
Dennis Schroder, Nets: This is the player I would target if I was making decisions for the Warriors, though I’ve suggested Schroder before and they’ve never considered it. But ESPN’s Shams Charania has reported that the Warriors have expressed some interest in several Nets players, including Schroder, who is making an easily matchable $13 million. He’s a chaos-causer on and off the court, which is not normally what the Warriors seek out. But they could use some offensive chaos for the stretch run. You probably wouldn’t want to be Schroder’s teammate for longer than a few months, but he’s a free agent this summer, so no worries there.
Terry Rozier, Heat: If he was making $10 million less than his current $24.9 million salary, he’d be a very nice, no-conscience scoring option for the Warriors. But Rozier’s salary is so high it’d be hard for the Warriors to put together a sensible offer for him.
Nikola Vucevic, Bulls: He’s a bit of a stat-padder, but Vucevic is a true stretch-5. At 34, he’s kind of an old-man’s Markkanen, and making considerably less — $20 million this season, $21.5 million next season. That salary range is a ‘tweener for the Warriors. It’d take more than Melton’s contract, but I don’t think the Warriors would want to put Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, or Podziemski into the offer.
Myles Turner, Pacers: Something’s gone wrong in Indiana this season. And Turner is a pending free agent, so could be acquirable at the deadline. Turner, still only 28, is another true stretch-5 and is making a palatable $20 million this season.
Brook Lopez, Bucks: A solid stretch-5, rim protecting option for the Warriors … if his $23 million salary wasn’t so hard for the Warriors to match in a trade.
Malcolm Brogdon, Wizards: Same tricky salary situation ($22.5 million), different position. But Brogdon, at 32, could be a play-making guard that the Warriors envision keeping around for a few more years, so maybe they could add Podziemski to this conversation.
Jalen Smith, Bulls: A young stretch-5 who is affordable ($8.3 million this season) but doesn’t project to be much more than a backup center. If the Warriors only want to give up Melton’s contract and nothing else, this might be the way to go.
Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves: It hasn’t worked out so well for DDV so far in Minnesota. He’s a nearly perfect salary match for Melton. I just don’t think DiVincenzo is a real upgrade from Buddy Hield, so I’m not sure what the Warriors would be willing to give up here.
Benedict Mathurin, Pacers: He’s probably too valuable for the Pacers to think about moving right now — he’s only 22, he can score, and he’s still on his rookie contract. But if I’m the Warriors, I check in just to see.
Some other players possibly in play:
Brooklyn Fs Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, Washington F Kyle Kuzma, Minnesota C Naz Reid, Toronto C Kelly Olynyk.