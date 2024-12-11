Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Arts & Entertainment

Photos: Billie Eilish stans ride a special Caltrain to San Jose concert

Two women smiling, one with red hair and one in a denim jacket, pose happily in front of a train. Other commuters and bicycles are nearby.
Maria Alvarenga, left, and Jenelyn Cruz exit the Billie Eilish-themed Caltrain car Tuesday in San Jose. | Source: Tâm Vũ for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

Dozens of Billie Eilish fans packed Caltrain No. 522 from San Francisco to San Jose to attend the singer’s sold-out concert Tuesday night at the SAP Center.

Eilish partnered with the transit agency to run the “Billie Car,” which featured her official merch and Caltrain swag. The “Birds of a Feather” singer has focused on promoting sustainability during her tour by encouraging fans to walk, bike, or use public transit to get to her shows.

Fans told The Standard that if it weren’t for Eilish, they probably wouldn’t have taken the train to San Jose.

“We were about to drive, actually,” said Sahar Esmaeeli, “and then we decided to take the train.”

Another fan, Stefan Swaans, said he rarely takes Caltrain and decided to because of Eilish.

“She probably got a lot of people to take public transit,” Swaans said. “I really like that she’s using her concert and her fan base to do something good for the environment. It’s awesome.”

A person is making a playful face, holding a necklace with a green charm against a blue bead chain. They're wearing a star-patterned jacket.
"It's just because of Billie," Stefan Swaans said of taking Caltrain to SAP Center Tuesday night. | Source: Tâm Vũ for The Standard
A group of people, some standing and some sitting, are in a train compartment. One person holds a plastic-wrapped shirt, and some are wearing Santa hats.
Kiera Moore shows off a T-shirt she won on the "Billie Car." | Source: Tâm Vũ for The Standard
A person standing in a hallway lifts a red jacket to reveal a black shirt with &quot;BILLIE&quot; printed in red. They're wearing a Santa hat and glasses.
Christine Collaco jumped at the opportunity to take the "Billie Car" to Eilish's concert. "Any form of public transportation or anything that's friendly to the environment I'm all for. I'm all in." | Source: Tâm Vũ for The Standard
A group of people are sitting and standing inside a decorated train carriage, chatting and laughing. The shelves above hold bags, and the space feels lively and festive.
Riders listen to a Caltrain employee’s trivia question for the chance to win Eilish merch. | Source: Tâm Vũ for The Standard
A smiling person wearing a black sweater with yellow graphic faces gives two thumbs up. They are standing indoors with people around and glass doors behind them.
Michael Ligier had no idea about the partnership until he boarded. "I'm all about not using cars ... so I'm glad she's doing an initiative like this." | Source: Tâm Vũ for The Standard
A group of young adults, dressed in trendy outfits, are exiting a train. They appear to be heading out for an event, carrying bags and looking lively.
Eilish fans exit the Caltrain in San Jose. | Source: Tâm Vũ for The Standard
A person with long, braided blond hair and glasses makes a peace sign while sitting in a seat, wearing a patterned sweater.
Kyla Retzloff takes Caltrain not only to concerts but to work: "It's by far the most convenient, easiest way to travel." | Source: Tâm Vũ for The Standard
Several people are on a train, chatting and using phones. A staircase leads to an upper level where a gold “B” balloon is visible.
Eilish promotes sustainability during her tour by encouraging fans to walk, bike, or use public transit to get to venues. | Source: Tâm Vũ for The Standard

Filed Under

Arts & EntertainmentCaltrainConcertsLife