Dozens of Billie Eilish fans packed Caltrain No. 522 from San Francisco to San Jose to attend the singer’s sold-out concert Tuesday night at the SAP Center.

Eilish partnered with the transit agency to run the “Billie Car,” which featured her official merch and Caltrain swag. The “Birds of a Feather” singer has focused on promoting sustainability during her tour by encouraging fans to walk, bike, or use public transit to get to her shows.

Fans told The Standard that if it weren’t for Eilish, they probably wouldn’t have taken the train to San Jose.

“We were about to drive, actually,” said Sahar Esmaeeli, “and then we decided to take the train.”

Another fan, Stefan Swaans, said he rarely takes Caltrain and decided to because of Eilish.