Great Highway park wins state approval

The Great Highway is one step closer to becoming a park. At a hearing Thursday, the California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a permit allowing San Francisco to permanently repurpose the roadway.

Commissioners said the transformation would increase access to the coast and aid with habitat restoration. More than 30 people gave public comment, with a nearly even split between supporters and opponents.

“This park means so much to me that I took time off work and came down here at my own expense,” said Zach Lipton, a volunteer with Friends of Great Highway Park who traveled to Newport Beach to comment in person.

Opponents argued that the road closure would worsen traffic on nearby residential streets and hamper emergency access. “Twenty thousand cars a day use the highway here,” said Tony Villa, a longtime San Francisco resident. “When it is closed, it is absolute gridlock.”

Following the passage of Proposition K in November, the permit is one of the city’s last remaining hurdles to transforming the stretch of road into a permanent space for recreation.

But the issue remains divisive. While voters passed the ballot measure by a 10-point margin, nearly every precinct in the western half of the city voted against the closure. Residents have launched a recall effort against local Supervisor Joel Engardio over his support for the plan.