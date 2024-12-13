She pushed back on the “tough on crime” label, recasting her policies as “thoughtful on crime” and more balanced. Her critics have said she’s swinging San Francisco in a conservative direction, including reigniting the war on drugs .

Perhaps demonstrating that Jenkins has waded into murky waters, public records show that in October she met with Ricci Wynne, a social media influencer who lambastes San Francisco’s open-air drug markets as a Fox News talking head. Late last month, Wynne was arrested on suspicion of pimping.

“At that time, he was an advocate for cleaning up the Tenderloin. And so he wanted to sit down and have a conversation,” Jenkins said. “I made myself available to have that discussion about the work that I was doing in the Tenderloin and to address some of his concerns. That is separate and apart from what private behavior somebody is engaging in that may come to light later.”