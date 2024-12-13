Mangione told police her son worked at the now-closed company TrueCar in San Francisco, and she did not know what locations he “frequented.”

Kathleen Mangione, the suspect’s mother, filed the report Nov. 18 and told the San Francisco Police Department she last spoke to her son in July. Police sources say they passed the report to the FBI last week.

The Standard on Friday obtained the missing-person report on Luigi Mangione, raising new questions about when law enforcement first suspected he might be the killer of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO.

Days before the Dec. 9 arrest of Mangione at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s, San Francisco police informed the FBI they thought the as-yet-unidentified suspect in the Dec. 4 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson might be the man reported missing by Kathleen Mangione, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.

“This was not a name that was called into us,” Jessica Tisch, New York City’s police commissioner, told NBC on Tuesday.

On Dec. 6, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation, San Francisco police reached out to the FBI to tell them the suspected killer looked like a man who had been reported missing in November. That FBI contact was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.



In a statement, the FBI verified that SFPD sent a tip regarding Mangione’s missing person report.

“Among multiple tips received by FBI New York from the public and law enforcement regarding the homicide in Midtown Manhattan on December 4, 2024, a tip was received from the San Francisco Police Department regarding the possible identity of the suspect,” the FBI said in a statement.



The FBI’s New York office then referred the lead, among others, to the NYPD.

“Extensive sharing of the photos by law enforcement led to the identification by a citizen and subsequent arrest by the Altoona Police Department,” the statement went on to say.

An SFPD spokesperson referred all inquiries about the case to the NYPD, which has not responded to a request for comment.

Mangione, 26, was arraigned Monday in Pennsylvania on gun charges. Several hours later, he was charged in Manhattan with murder, according to online court records.