Pedestrian fatally struck by cop driving through storm-battered SF

Crime scene police tape is visible across an image with shadowy figures in an interior doorway.
The collision took place during Saturday’s early morning storm at a dangerous intersection, according to a local news outlet. | Source: Adobe Stock
By Max Harrison-Caldwell

A San Francisco police officer driving through a dangerous intersection during the rainstorm early Saturday struck and killed a pedestrian, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed.

Mission Local, citing sources familiar with the incident, first reported the fatal collision, which the San Francisco Fire Department said occurred at 6:19 a.m.

A fire department spokesperson confirmed to The Standard that paramedics were dispatched at 6:20 a.m. to Bayshore Boulevard and Industrial Street — a busy intersection south from a Lowe’s hardware store and just east of Highway 101.

“One adult was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the victim died.

“Despite the lifesaving efforts of emergency responders and medical staff, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the hospital,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. 

