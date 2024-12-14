Pedestrian fatally struck by cop driving through storm-battered SF

Mission Local, citing sources familiar with the incident , first reported the fatal collision, which the San Francisco Fire Department said occurred at 6:19 a.m.

A San Francisco police officer driving through a dangerous intersection during the rainstorm early Saturday struck and killed a pedestrian, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed.

A fire department spokesperson confirmed to The Standard that paramedics were dispatched at 6:20 a.m. to Bayshore Boulevard and Industrial Street — a busy intersection south from a Lowe’s hardware store and just east of Highway 101.

“One adult was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the victim died.