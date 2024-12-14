Pedestrian fatally struck by cop driving through storm-battered SF

A San Francisco police officer driving through a dangerous intersection during the rainstorm early Saturday struck and killed a pedestrian, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed.
Mission Local, citing sources familiar with the incident, first reported the fatal collision, which the San Francisco Fire Department said occurred at 6:19 a.m.
A fire department spokesperson confirmed to The Standard that paramedics were dispatched at 6:20 a.m. to Bayshore Boulevard and Industrial Street — a busy intersection south from a Lowe’s hardware store and just east of Highway 101.
“One adult was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition,” the spokesperson said.
A police spokesperson confirmed that the victim died.
“Despite the lifesaving efforts of emergency responders and medical staff, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the hospital,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.