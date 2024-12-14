No such alert was issued before a roof-ripping twister tore through South San Francisco and Daly City in 2005 , he said, in part because “radar systems were much different back then” — as were emergency systems.

It was the first tornado warning on record for the area, National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer told The Standard.

The fast-moving rotation approaching Ocean Beach prompted the historic alert for the whole city and northern Peninsula.

The National Weather Service issued the warning — which expired just minutes later — writing, “At 551 AM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Daly City, moving northeast at 45 mph.”

At 5:53 a.m. on Saturday, phones blared across San Francisco with an unusual warning: Tornado.

The warning applied to downtown San Francisco and parts of San Mateo County, including Daly City, Brisbane and Colma.

The message advised people to “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows and protect yourself from flying debris. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

Like the warning for the tsunami that wasn’t earlier this month, Saturday’s tornado alert buzzed and blared on thousands of cellphones.

At 6:07 a.m., the threat appeared to have passed.

“These storms really thrive off of a steady wind flow,” Behringer said, adding that “as they move over a hilly environment, it gets disrupted and it’s no longer able to keep that intensity.”

But even strong storms have a tough time holding over the city’s uneven landscape, so the threat quickly subsided.

“The storm offshore was showing the rotation signature strong enough that we suspected there could be a water spout or a tornado,” Behringer explained in a phone call. “It was moving over toward the city, so that prompted us to issue the warning.”

A reminder of what a velocity couplet looks like … these radar indicated rotation areas can trigger special marine warnings for waterspout potential or tornado warnings over land. This cell prompted the tornado warning that expired shortly before 6:15 am CAwx 12/14/2024 pic.twitter.com/3Lq7dlzsKK

Video shared online hours later show a twister that touched down about 70 miles south in Scotts Valley, however.

“Tornado threat for the city of San Francisco has ENDED, the storm has moved northeast of downtown,” the National Weather Service wrote on X.

A tornado touched down in Scotts Valley, California at around 1:30PM this afternoon. This video from Bruno’s Bar and Grill shows the violent circulation throwing debris in the air. More here: https://t.co/ptCNOedQ4O #CAwx @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/N5LEM16U3e

The aftermath

Meanwhile, strong winds did some damage across San Francisco.

San Francisco emergency officials said the main impacts involved downed electrical equipment, toppled trees, and power outages.

Thankfully, the storm didn’t directly hurt anyone in San Francisco, city Rec & Park spokesperson Tamara Aparton told The Standard. But she said about 75 to 100 trees were toppled across the city’s park system — about half of them in Golden Gate Park.

“It’s been a very busy day for our arborists, heavy equipment operators, gardeners, and rangers, who started working at 6 a.m.,” she wrote in an email Saturday afternoon. “By far, the west end of Golden Gate Park was the hardest hit.”

Crews have been clearing roadways all day.

“Fortunately, we were well prepared,” Aparton continued. “We closed all of golf courses due to the high winds and stormy weather, as well as Stern Grove, Pine Lake, Twin Peaks, the San Francisco Botanical Gardens, the Japanese Tea Garden and all athletic fields.”

The city also canceled all outdoor games and events because of the dangers of falling trees.