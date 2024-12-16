“L’Ardoise is still doing great,” she said. As for Mathilde’s, well, it was the right time: “I had kept on feeling like I didn’t want to be a quitter, but then when I hit 30 years, I decided, I think it’s OK for me to stop.”

As the lights go dark at Mathilde, however, Yew’s other French restaurant, L’Ardoise in Duboce Triangle, will serve a glitzy New Year’s Eve menu of caviar cream puffs and filet mignon.

After 30 years of serving duck-leg confit and onion soup with bubbling gruyère, Mathilde French Bistro in SoMa will close Dec. 31, according to Lina Yew, who owns the restaurant with her husband.

Both venues have loyal regulars, but Yew admits that Mathilde’s locale is rougher around the edges.

Yew describes the 16-year-old L’Ardoise as an “itty-bitty Parisian bistro” you’d discover as you wander down an alley, versus the “more spread out” Mathilde, which has a twinkle-lit patio. (L’Ardoise, by the way, is French for “chalkboard,” a reference to the handwritten specials menu.)

It’s the settings that differ: The contrasts are vast between Duboce’s “little village” atmosphere and the gritty downtown expanse of SoMa, which has experienced plenty of booms and busts .

Mathilde’s closure marks the end of an era at 315 Fifth St., but fans of its authentic, homey French cuisine can take solace in L’Ardoise. The menus — heavy with classics like creamy mushroom risotto and escargot swimming in garlic butter sauce — are similar.

“The neighborhood is not making it easy,” she said. Many SoMa businesses fled amid the pandemic, and there are fewer people around. These days, some older Mathilde patrons don’t feel safe walking to their cars after finishing their coq au vin, so waiters routinely escort them, she added.

“People don’t want to go to that neighborhood as much as they want to go into a more walking-friendly neighborhood,” like Duboce, she said.

The disparity plays out in the data. SoMa’s sales tax revenue plunged 49% between 2019 and 2024, while the ZIP Code that includes Duboce fell about 4% over the same period. In Duboce, condos are selling for above the list price, according to data from real estate brokerage Vanguard, while the opposite is true in SoMa.

While Mathilde’s business had remained relatively steady, it began dropping late last year into 2024, Yew said, and it’s a more challenging environment than L’Ardoise overall. Mathilde is bigger, so its monthly rent is much higher, but revenues are typically lower.