Eungie Joo, curator and head of contemporary art at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, was fired Tuesday due to the institution’s workplace conduct policy, The Standard has learned.

“In accordance with institutional policy on workplace conduct, Eungie Joo was separated from SFMOMA on December 17,” a statement from a museum spokesperson said. “We do not comment on the specifics of personnel matters.”

The curator has a reputation for being cantankerous in the workplace, according to multiple sources who have worked with Joo but declined to be named out of fear of retribution. Sources said she was often “abusive to staff,” sometimes yelling at her co-workers.