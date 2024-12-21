There’s nothing more important in baseball than scoring runs, right? Henderson also is the all-time leader in runs (at 2,295), edging past Ty Cobb in 2001, when Henderson was in his 40s. Here’s the all-time top five in this category: Henderson, Cobb, Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth. Now that’s an immortal list.



But again, the Henderson mystique was always about more than lists and stats. Henderson, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2009, his first eligible year, levitated to levels not accessible by others. The joy of watching him snap-catch a fly ball, listen to him speak about himself in the third person, or witness him swagger through a home-run trot was that you could see that Henderson knew he was the man. You could also tell that every other player on the field knew it, too.



Was Rickey the greatest player ever? I think he wasn’t at the very top, but close enough to make sure that there’s a conversation about it. Certainly, he’s the greatest leadoff hitter ever, and one of the greatest outfielders, only behind Ruth, Bonds, Aaron, and Ted Williams, and probably right there with, if not ahead of, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Ken Griffey, Jr., and Mike Trout. (Henderson’s career 111.1 bWAR is 19th overall and 15th among position players.)



But I’m putting Henderson at the top of my own made-up category: He’s the greatest player who would’ve dominated in any era, who fit all styles, and who loved to go toe-to-toe with every single great character of this sport. He’s the player I most would’ve wanted to see playing in 2024 — or in 1924.



Many of the greats feel thoroughly of their time — they define that time. It’s hard to imagine Cobb in any other period. Aaron and Mays are the symbols of baseball’s greatest generation. Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Henderson’s old teammates, Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, are the faces of the steroid era. They all probably would’ve had great moments in any other time, but probably not as many.



I always felt that Henderson, for the 25 years that he played in the Majors, and in the decades after that, was something different. I think his combination of skills, his overflowing confidence, and his love of the game would’ve made him a superstar in any era, going up against anybody, doing whatever he needed to do to take over games.



I think, if he was born back then and been allowed to play, he would’ve kicked Cobb’s butt at Cobb’s own game in the Dead Ball era. I think Henderson had the versatility to have been comparable to DiMaggio in a later era. I think he would’ve been another legend alongside Mays, Aaron, and Mantle in their time. Henderson obviously wasn’t obscured by the shining stars of his own day, from Cal Ripken Jr. to Don Mattingly to Griffey.



Do you think Henderson would’ve been praised a bit in our age of analytics? He had a career on-base percentage of .401 with 297 career home runs and was a very good defensive left-fielder — all over two consistent decades. And oh yes, he racked up all those stolen bases at an 80.7% success rate. Yes, those stats work for the numbers guys. He would’ve been paid a billion dollars whenever he wanted to sign up.



Think Rickey’s charisma and derring-do on the basepaths would’ve worked in the social media age? He was ahead of his time in the 1980s and he would’ve been a purely modern player right now and into the future.