“We saw an increase in guest size and also number of events within a very tight two weeks of December,” said David Zlatchin, CEO of Betty Zlatchin Catering and Events . The company even had to turn away prospective customers: “We had multiple clients calling us to see if we were available, when we had actually been booked out for this block of time since the beginning of October.”

While company holiday soirees were temporarily killed by Covid, they’ve been ramping up and were fully resurrected this year, albeit with post-pandemic adjustments, according to local party planners, caterers, and performers.

’ Tis the season for corporate workers to log off Slack, don a fancy sweater, and spend an evening awkwardly mingling with colleagues (and their partners!) while noshing on canapés and downing themed cocktails.

For this year’s holiday season, the firm worked a mix of small shindigs and massive blowouts at lavish venues like The Pearl, The Regency Ballroom, the Asian Art Museum, and City Hall. The most elaborate bash catered to about 1,500 people at the de Young Museum for a masquerade ball complete with aerialists, palm readers, and servers strutting around in champagne skirts.

It’s been a welcome return from the pandemic’s event evaporation, when Betty Zlatchin started working with the city and nonprofits to provide meals to low-income, homeless, and senior residents to stay afloat. It also cobbled together virtual cooking classes for corporate clients.

Budgets increased from last year, too — these days, the company’s clients paid around $350 to $500 per person, including Michelin-level food stations and specialty cocktails. “The demand for our company and services is higher than ever,” Zlatchin said.

City Hall went from hosting five company parties last December to eight this year. Themes included “neon fireworks, speakeasy, masquerade, gilded winter, snowy wonderland, and a Renaissance Faire-esque ball,” according to Angela Yip of the city administrator’s office.

Companies hired stilt walkers, acoustic ensembles, large bands, magicians, and caricaturists to entertain their employees, she added.

The Hibernia — the historic bank turned events venue — also saw a bump in corporate holiday spending this December, reeling in nearly 55% more in booking revenue than it did in 2023, an increase of $130,000.

“It felt like people were able to let it rip a little bit more,” said Terry Lim, chief revenue officer at the 132-year-old venue. In addition to booking fees, clients splashed out on high-end food and drinks. One firm even carted in arcade games.