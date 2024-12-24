One day after severe weather destroyed a section of Santa Cruz’s historic wharf, the coastal city some 75 miles south of San Francisco is still getting pummeled by heavy swells.
Video posted to X by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife shows a wave rolling into the Santa Cruz Marina just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, sending a row of 20- to 30-foot boats crashing into one another.
The Santa Cruz Police Department did not respond to a request for comment by publication time. California Department of Fish & Wildlife spokesperson Eric Laughlin confirmed that his agency’s Office of Spill Prevention & Response had been called in to respond to reports of capsized vessels, additional boats taking on water, and potential petroleum leaks. It was unknown if anyone was hurt, and he investigation was ongoing, he added.
“Our focus is on making sure we address the fuel that’s on board the seven vessels,” Laughlin said. “Our priority is to minimize the risk to wildlife.”
So far, one fatality has been attributed to the storm, a Monterey County man who was trapped under debris on a beach. Many of Santa Cruz’s beaches remained cordoned off, while the National Weather Service issued a high surf warning through 6 p.m. Tuesday, with waves up to 35 feet expected.
This is an ongoing story.