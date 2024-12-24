Video posted to X by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife shows a wave rolling into the Santa Cruz Marina just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, sending a row of 20- to 30-foot boats crashing into one another.

One day after severe weather destroyed a section of Santa Cruz’s historic wharf , the coastal city some 75 miles south of San Francisco is still getting pummeled by heavy swells.

OSPR crew responding to 7 capsized vessels in Santa Cruz Marina. All range in size from 20-30 ft & potential fuel on board under investigation. Several other boats have damage & are taking on water. Dewatering and damage control efforts underway to keep vessels from sinking. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rNNyvUlt7x

The Santa Cruz Police Department did not respond to a request for comment by publication time. California Department of Fish & Wildlife spokesperson Eric Laughlin confirmed that his agency’s Office of Spill Prevention & Response had been called in to respond to reports of capsized vessels, additional boats taking on water, and potential petroleum leaks. It was unknown if anyone was hurt, and he investigation was ongoing, he added.

“Our focus is on making sure we address the fuel that’s on board the seven vessels,” Laughlin said. “Our priority is to minimize the risk to wildlife.”