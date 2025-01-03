San Francisco locals were treated to another Downtown First Thursdays block party this week, headlined by a Bay Area favorite: Toro Y Moi.
Simply put: It was a blast.
“We’re always waiting for it to happen,” said Sanaz Deldar, who has attended almost every First Thursday event. “I hope it goes forever.”
Between 10,000 and 18,000 people were expected to attend the party, said Maro Guevara, a spokesperson for producer Into the Streets. The events are funded through April.
“There’s something for everybody,” Guevara said. “It’s family-friendly, but also you can get down and have a rave night if that’s what you want to do.”
Liz Howard, a resident of the Mission, said she’s attended a few of the events before. She enjoyed every one.
“It’s the music, they feel so spontaneous,” Howard said. “They’re really accessible right after work. So it’s just a random fun party that’s always on.”
The monthly events started in May as a way to bring life — and fun — to the beleaguered downtown. Nearby businesses have reported “huge” upticks in foot traffic during the block parties.
Thursday’s event was held in the shadow of a deadly New Orleans terror attack that killed at least 14 people on New Year’s Day. Guevara said the event’s producers “always work extensively with SFPD on coordinating all our safety measures regardless of what’s going on.”
“We don’t share specific information about security measures, because that’s a way of keeping things safe,” Guevara added.