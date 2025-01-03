San Francisco locals were treated to another Downtown First Thursdays block party this week, headlined by a Bay Area favorite: Toro Y Moi.

Simply put: It was a blast.

“We’re always waiting for it to happen,” said Sanaz Deldar, who has attended almost every First Thursday event. “I hope it goes forever.”

Between 10,000 and 18,000 people were expected to attend the party, said Maro Guevara, a spokesperson for producer Into the Streets. The events are funded through April.