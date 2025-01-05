Skip to main content
Woman killed in Portola hit-and-run

Two police officers are laying out yellow caution tape at a street intersection. A police car is parked nearby, and a bus is visible in the background.
Officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Saturday at Silver Avenue and Colby Street. | Source: Ethan Swope/Getty Images
By George Kelly

A woman died Saturday evening after being struck by driver in a hit-and-run in San Francisco’s Portola neighborhood, officials said Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at Silver Avenue and Colby Street at 5:37 p.m., according to a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson.

First responders found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries and attempted life-saving measures, a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson added. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle fled immediately after the collision, police said. Authorities have not released details about the suspect’s vehicle or the victim’s identity.

Saturday’s collision follows another fatal collision on the Great Highway just over a week ago. This comes on the heels of the worst year for traffic deaths broadly — and pedestrian deaths specifically — since the city’s failed Vision Zero pledge in 2014 to end traffic deaths.

While data show that motorists are usually at fault in fatal collisions with pedestrians, and other cities have achieved Vision Zero, some San Franciscans believe eliminating traffic deaths is impossible and the city’s interventions in the streetscape and state’s laws do more to inconvenience drivers than to protect those outside of cars.

The image shows a quiet urban intersection at sunset, with parked cars, power lines, trees, and residential buildings. The street is mostly empty and peaceful.
The intersection where police say a pedestrian was killed by a car Saturday. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard

