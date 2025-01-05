First responders found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries and attempted life-saving measures, a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson added. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at Silver Avenue and Colby Street at 5:37 p.m., according to a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson.

A woman died Saturday evening after being struck by driver in a hit-and-run in San Francisco’s Portola neighborhood, officials said Sunday.

The vehicle fled immediately after the collision, police said. Authorities have not released details about the suspect’s vehicle or the victim’s identity.

Saturday’s collision follows another fatal collision on the Great Highway just over a week ago. This comes on the heels of the worst year for traffic deaths broadly — and pedestrian deaths specifically — since the city’s failed Vision Zero pledge in 2014 to end traffic deaths.