Kawakami: Brock Purdy is ready for a fast, fair deal. The 49ers should take him up on it

Shanahan and Lynch will hold their season-ending news conference this week. But as Purdy’s teammates packed up their lockers Monday, they universally praised him as their QB and, more to the point through this painful season, as one of their true leaders.



“Man, I thought Brock was great,” Christian McCaffrey said. “I think he’s done such a good job of managing the team. You know, he’s the leader, he’s the quarterback, and it doesn’t always go well. I think obviously he’s the last pick in the draft, and he probably came in with a chip on his shoulder, but since he’s been playing, it’s been a lot of good. … And I think he’s done a really good job for his first time going through losses like this, of maintaining composure, maintaining work ethic, and continuing just to be himself. That’s a good sign for a young player. Because it’s not always like that.”



What will the 49ers offer? It’s an expensive proposition. The deal won’t be cheap. Maybe $46 million a year with $110 million fully guaranteed as a baseline (something in the top 12 of QB1 contracts). At the higher end: $53 million with $140 million fully guaranteed, which would be top five or six. Splitting the middle would be something like a four-year deal worth about $50 million a year, with $125 million in total guarantees — essentially two and a half years of guaranteed money. That’s less than some top QBs have received and would give the 49ers a potential “out” after two or three years. But it would also ensure that Purdy is paid market price through multiple years — and timed up to get another big deal while still in his 20s.



Will Purdy and his agent try to get every dollar possible? It sure would be their right. And on Monday, Purdy didn’t sound like he was ready to give a major discount. (Also: He shouldn’t!) But Purdy kept saying that his No. 1 priority is to help the 49ers win, and he said he knows they could use every available dollar to sign the best roster possible. Every dollar he doesn’t take is a dollar that could help another position.



“For me, at the end of the day, I want to win. I want to win for this organization and everybody here,” Purdy said. “I’m not the kind of guy that wants to have any kind of drama with anything. I’m here for this organization, for my teammates in the locker room. And I want to be very professional about it.”



Purdy doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who will try to squeeze every dollar from the 49ers — he demurred when I asked if he, like almost all other QB1s when they negotiate new deals, wanted to reset the QB market above Dak Prescott’s $60 million deal.



Meanwhile, the 49ers do have a habit of trying to squeeze their players, even their best players, from George Kittle and Fred Warner in recent years, to Nick Bosa’s long holdout in 2023, to Aiyuk and Trent Williams this season. But the 49ers have done recent QB1 deals relatively swiftly. Case in point: Jimmy Garoppolo’s record-breaking five-year, $137.5-million deal that was signed in early February 2020.



A sensible Purdy deal should follow suit. It shouldn’t get nasty. It shouldn’t be delayed. He shouldn’t take less than what’s fair, and he shouldn’t force the 49ers to reset the market. If this thing goes past April, all hell could break loose. But all signs are that there will be peace on the 49ers’ high-level negotiating front for at least one off-season.













