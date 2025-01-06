A 49-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and assault after allegedly shooting two people last week at a supportive housing complex in SoMa, prosecutors said Monday.
Monique Davis was charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and several weapons violations in connection with Thursday’s shooting, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced.
According to the DA’s office, Davis punched one victim in an elevator at the facility at 833 Bryant St. before retrieving a semi-automatic pistol from her room. She then went to the lobby, where she allegedly pointed the weapon at one person’s face before firing multiple shots, striking one victim in the face and another in the arm.
Dan-iel Drakes, a 37-year-old social worker for Episcopal Community Services, was identified to The Standard by her parents as the person who was shot in the face. Her mother, Denise Price Drakes, said Dan-iel had expressed concerns over violent incidents at the building, which houses formerly homeless individuals.
When reached by phone Monday, Denise said Dan-iel mentioned that Davis had slapped and beaten people before.
“She did a lot of stuff but she was allowed to stay in the building,” Drakes said. “They didn’t help her or do anything to get her out.”
Mercy Housing, which manages the building, did not immediately respond to The Standard’s questions about Davis.
Dan-iel is awaiting reconstructive surgery to repair her jaw and mouth, according to her family.
Police arrested Davis shortly before noon Thursday near Hyde and Eddy streets in the Tenderloin. Prosecutors are seeking to have her detained pending trial, citing public safety concerns.
“I am grateful there was no loss of life in this tragic and senseless shooting,” Jenkins said in a statement. “My office will now do everything we can to support the victims as we fight for justice in the courthouse.”
Davis is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and was allegedly on bail at the time of the shooting. She faces additional allegations of personally discharging a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury.
According to county jail logs reviewed by The Standard, Davis was previously booked into custody July 26 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (non-firearm), possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, petty theft, and vandalism of less than $400.
Davis’s arraignment was continued to Tuesday morning at the Hall of Justice.