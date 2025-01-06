A 49-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and assault after allegedly shooting two people last week at a supportive housing complex in SoMa, prosecutors said Monday.

Monique Davis was charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and several weapons violations in connection with Thursday’s shooting, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced.

According to the DA’s office, Davis punched one victim in an elevator at the facility at 833 Bryant St. before retrieving a semi-automatic pistol from her room. She then went to the lobby, where she allegedly pointed the weapon at one person’s face before firing multiple shots, striking one victim in the face and another in the arm.