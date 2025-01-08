Skip to main content
Calling all ravers, poets, and Y Combinator rejects: 13 things to do in SF this week

A DJ stands behind a large, illuminated console, wearing sunglasses and a hooded jacket with hands raised, against a backdrop of purple lights and mist.
Zhu performs Wednesday at the Chinatown night market as part of the festivities surrounding the inauguration of Mayor Daniel Lurie. | Source: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images
By Josh Constine


Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Chinatown night market with Zhu

To honor Daniel Lurie’s inauguration as mayor, the Chinatown night market is hosting performances by Zhu and DJ Ruckus.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Address
Grant Avenue

Poem Jam

Former SF Poet Laureate Kim Shuck hosts readings by up-and-comers at the city’s gorgeous main library.

Website
SF Library
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 9, 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Address
SF Public Library, 100 Larkin St.

Rejected From YC party

Seems niche, but there are surely thousands in SF who were rejected by the world’s premier startup accelerator, Y Combinator, so come to commiserate and conspire.

Website
Request to join
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 9, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Address
Register for address

SF Unplugged intimate music experience

North Beach bar Savoy Tivoli will echo with the sounds of regional musicians performing classic rock ’n’ roll.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 9, 7 to 10 p.m.
Address
Savoy Tivoli, 1434 Grant Ave.

Falsettos and Sunsets clown comedy show

SF comics lampoon polyamory culture with pratfalls and risque humor at the Church of Clown.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m.
Address
Church of Clown, 2400 Bayshore Blvd.

San Francisco Tape Music Festival

Performances of 42 avant garde compositions by local and international experimental musicians written for “three dimensional space” — that you listen to in total darkness.

Website
San Francisco Tape Music Festival
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 10, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.
Address
Victoria Theater, 2691 16th Street

Outer Sunset farmers market

With live bands, family activities, craft vendors, art exhibits, and all the fresh produce, this market is worth braving the fog.

Website
Sunset Mercantile
Date and time
Sunday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address
37th Avenue between Ortega and Quintara streets

Mission Vibrant curated art walk 

Explore the murals of street artist Sirron Norris with a visit to his studio followed by a tour of his work around the Mission.

Website
Mission Vibrant
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m.
Address
24th Street

Julianna’s Luxe fashion show

Catch luxury consignment fashion modeled on the runway, with a live opera soundtrack, while enjoying hors d’oeuvres at the office of the Philippine consulate general.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 11, 6 to 11 p.m.
Address
447 Sutter St.

Inquiry Collective’s 31AT music and art party

With eight DJs in two rooms at The Foundry, craft vendors, and more, this fundraiser for the eighth annual Curiosity Gathering will titillate the senses.

Website
Inquiry Collective
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Address
The Foundry SF, 1425 Folsom St.

Out of Office melodic bass party

Calling all “psychonautic audiophiles” to this bass and dubstep night, with DJ sets and live clarinet and sax, at the cavernous Danzhaus Dance Center.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Danzhaus Dance Center, 1275 Connecticut St.

Adventure Cabaret’s pre-opening rehearsal

Step inside the development process of a new type of multimedia theater that combines actors onstage with immersive visuals.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Jan. 12, 12 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Theatre, 414 Mason St.

Conundrum Chronicles StorySlam

Storytellers get five minutes to share a moral dilemma and have their tales scored by the audience in this interactive performance.

Website
The Marsh
Date and time
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m.
Address
Marsh Youth Theater, 1062 Valencia St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

