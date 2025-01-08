Calling all ravers, poets, and Y Combinator rejects: 13 things to do in SF this week

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
To honor Daniel Lurie’s inauguration as mayor, the Chinatown night market is hosting performances by Zhu and DJ Ruckus.
- Wednesday, Jan. 8, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
- Grant Avenue
Former SF Poet Laureate Kim Shuck hosts readings by up-and-comers at the city’s gorgeous main library.
- SF Library
- Thursday, Jan. 9, 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Seems niche, but there are surely thousands in SF who were rejected by the world’s premier startup accelerator, Y Combinator, so come to commiserate and conspire.
- Request to join
- Thursday, Jan. 9, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Register for address
North Beach bar Savoy Tivoli will echo with the sounds of regional musicians performing classic rock ’n’ roll.
- Thursday, Jan. 9, 7 to 10 p.m.
SF comics lampoon polyamory culture with pratfalls and risque humor at the Church of Clown.
- Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m.
Performances of 42 avant garde compositions by local and international experimental musicians written for “three dimensional space” — that you listen to in total darkness.
- Friday, Jan. 10, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.
With live bands, family activities, craft vendors, art exhibits, and all the fresh produce, this market is worth braving the fog.
- Sunset Mercantile
- Sunday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Explore the murals of street artist Sirron Norris with a visit to his studio followed by a tour of his work around the Mission.
- Mission Vibrant
- Saturday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m.
- 24th Street
Catch luxury consignment fashion modeled on the runway, with a live opera soundtrack, while enjoying hors d’oeuvres at the office of the Philippine consulate general.
- Saturday, Jan. 11, 6 to 11 p.m.
- 447 Sutter St.
With eight DJs in two rooms at The Foundry, craft vendors, and more, this fundraiser for the eighth annual Curiosity Gathering will titillate the senses.
- Inquiry Collective
- Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Calling all “psychonautic audiophiles” to this bass and dubstep night, with DJ sets and live clarinet and sax, at the cavernous Danzhaus Dance Center.
- Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Step inside the development process of a new type of multimedia theater that combines actors onstage with immersive visuals.
- Sunday, Jan. 12, 12 p.m.
Storytellers get five minutes to share a moral dilemma and have their tales scored by the audience in this interactive performance.
- The Marsh
- Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m.