Animal Outlook director Ben Williamson said he’s aware of one resulting enforcement incident: a single citation by the San Francisco Animal Care and Control in response to his group’s findings in 2022.

Washington, D.C.-based Animal Outlook began investigating the Bay Area markets three years ago, presenting graphic footage of apparent abuses at 18 stores in San Jose, Oakland, and San Francisco — to little avail.

The scenes, shot last fall at markets throughout the city, were recorded by a vegan activist group to spur city officials to crack down on what it calls clear violations of animal cruelty laws.

Video from live-animal shops shows rubber-smocked employees beheading frogs without stunning them first. The grainy footage shows dead fish floating in tanks alongside others that look like they’re dying, conscious frogs getting stuffed into a plastic bag, fish gasping on ice.

Behind the counter at a San Francisco seafood market, a worker picks up a yellow mallet and proceeds to bludgeon a live turtle before hacking into its shell with a meat cleaver. Its legs flinch as the blade strikes.

The practices in Animal Outlook’s footage appear to flout state and local laws, Williamson said. Yet San Francisco officials have repeatedly said they don’t have the capacity to promptly enforce them.

Violations of state animal welfare laws range from fines to jail time, depending on whether they’re prosecuted as misdemeanors or felonies.

“Frogs are still being decapitated while alive, turtles are still being smashed with mallets, fish are still being bludgeoned on the head,” Williamson said. “And this is happening every day in San Francisco.”

Frustrated by the lack of meaningful action, the group revisited some of the stores a few months ago, where an undercover investigator documented some of the same alleged abuses “hidden in plain sight.”

Those resources include 14 officers who respond to emergencies from 6 a.m. to midnight every day and field about 10,000 service calls a year, she told The Standard by email.

Campbell added: “Our animal control officers respond to constituent complaints and concerns as quickly as we can with the resources we have available.”

Animal Care and Control spokesperson Deb Campbell said that “while the allegations are shocking,” footage presented by a third party isn’t enough. The agency “can only act on what we see,” she told The Standard. “We cannot cite based on videos.”

‘One of those hiding-in-plain-sight things’

When Animal Outlook presented its initial findings at a public hearing about a 18 months after its first probe into the local markets, Amy Corso, deputy director of Animal Care and Control, said the agency is constrained because it’s not staffed by sworn peace officers, which means its team members have to witness an offense in order to cite it.

As such, Corso told the San Francisco Animal Commission at an Aug. 10, 2023, meeting, “they have been unsuccessful in offering the same general animal cruelty protections to animals in live-animal markets.”

The agency “has not seen anyone successfully prosecute live-animal cruelty under current laws,” she continued. “Courts are backed up with serious felonies and violent crimes, so these are not always seen as a priority.”

The inaction stems in part from the city’s reading of California’s cruelty statute, Williamson said — an interpretation contested by Animal Outlook and questioned by at least one local animal welfare expert.

At the same 2023 commission meeting, Corso explained that her agency saw the state’s animal cruelty law as exempting animals like the fish, frogs, and turtles in so-called wet markets. Animal Outlook, however, says the language of the law protects “every dumb creature.”