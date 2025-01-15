Skip to main content
Car plows into storied Irish bar in hit-and-run

Firefighters and emergency responders surround a crashed SUV at the corner of a building marked "Dovre Club." Debris is scattered on the ground.
The aftermath of a car crash Wednesday at the Dovre Club in the Mission. | Source: Dee Deem
By George Kelly and Garrett Leahy

A car plowed into the Dovre Club in the Mission on Wednesday morning.

Two people suffered minor injuries when two vehicles collided at the corner of Valencia and 26th streets, fire officials said, then one hit the storied Irish bar.

The crash occurred at around 9:12 a.m., San Francisco Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Baxter told The Standard.

A Reddit post with a photo shows damage to the bar’s exterior.

A car accident scene shows a vehicle crashed into a building at a street corner. Firefighters work around it, and a &quot;Valencia&quot; street sign is visible.
Firefighters take down the Dovre Club's sign after the crash. | Source: Dee Deem

Baxter said the building appeared to have significant structural damage. The Department of Building Inspection is assessing the damage.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run vehicle collision. When the officers arrived, they spoke with one driver, whom paramedics assessed for injury at the scene, and learned that the other driver had fled on foot. Moments later, other officers found the suspect near Folsom and 26th streets. The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

A damaged building corner supported by wooden beams is seen. A sign reads &quot;No persons under 21 allowed.&quot; Nearby, cars and a person in a safety vest are on the street.
Damage to the bar's entrance. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard
A wooden door with a sign reading &quot;Proud to be Irish&quot; is ajar, revealing sunlight. Nearby are an ATM, decorations, and a Santa hat on a draped figure.
The view from inside the Dovre Club after the crash. | Source: Dee Deem

Officials expected traffic delays in the area.

The Dovre Club is steeped in San Francisco Irish folklore. The walls are adorned with newspaper clippings about the bar and its former owner, Patrick “Paddy” Nolan. Hunter S. Thompson is said to have drunk there with journalist Warren Hinckle, a friend of Nolan.

A man leaning on a pub bar with beer taps, glasses, and a price board in the background.
Brendon “Elvis” McElhatton has been pulling pints at the Dovre Club since 1999. | Source: Joe Burn/The Standard

“It was a very minor thing,” said Dovre bartender Brendon “Elvis” McElhatton. “Someone crashed into the front door. It sounded like she had crashed into a couple of other vehicles; I really don’t know. There were no major injuries. There’s some damage to the club.”

Firefighters removed the Dovre Club sign from the bar’s exterior; McElhatton said city approval will be needed to reinstall it after the building has been inspected.

“A couple days, hopefully,” he said. “But we still don’t really know.”

Manager Dee Deem said the bar would be closed Wednesday and Thursday for repairs by a structural engineer, plumber, and electrician.

A firefighter stands next to a sport utility vehicle that crashed into the outside of a building at a street intersection as passersby film or text on their phones.
The Honda Element that plowed into the Dovre Club. | Source: Arian19/Reddit

“It’s a neighborhood institution, and we are going to do our best to reopen as soon as we can,” she said.

Deem added that she was glad the bar was closed and no one was walking in the street at the time of the crash.

“The driver who caused the accident has been in the neighborhood hitting other cars as well,” Deem said. “One of the officers told me … the driver was off her nut.”

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com
Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

