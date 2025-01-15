Domestic violence survivors face nightmare getting city help

It was March when Gwen decided she’d had enough.

Her husband had dragged her out of the elevator in their apartment building while their daughter watched. Gwen screamed, broke free, and ran to knock on a neighbor’s door. The police arrived soon after.

“That’s how it started,” said Gwen, whose name has been changed to protect her privacy. “I’m trying to figure out how I’m gonna do things. I’m communicating with my job, my [daughter’s] school.”

Her husband had been isolating her for years, she said. He had taken her money, her phone, her wedding ring, even her glasses. He had abused her physically, emotionally, and sexually. The Standard corroborated Gwen’s story through court documents.

“He said he didn’t care if he ended up in jail after killing me,” Gwen said.

After the elevator incident, Gwen fled to a friend’s house with her daughter. The police had given her a list of nonprofit service providers, but one after another said they didn’t have capacity to help her or had a long client waitlist.

One organization, Gwen recalled, said, “I’m sorry. We’re rooting for you.”

She contacted more than 20 groups over a period of six months before finding one that would take her case.

“I’m like, if I’m going through this, someone will just give up and stay in a fucked-up marriage,” Gwen said.