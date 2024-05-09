Ronen noted Thursday that SHARP was formed because many sexual assault survivors had expressed “very unfriendly” interactions with city departments, including police and prosecutors.

Following The Standard’s report on disturbing allegations of sexual violence and abuse against once-rising political star Jon Jacobo —as well as survivors’ concerns that law enforcement and powerful allies had failed to hold him accountable—Supervisor Hillary Ronen called for the hearing to get a status update on SHARP, an agency she created after a hearing on sexual assault in 2018 .

Supervisors, law enforcement and leaders of the Office of Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) —an agency that seems to have failed in its mission after six years—eschewed partisan digs and hard questions about dysfunction to instead spend the bulk of the two-hour public safety meeting thanking one another for their commitment to do better.

Anyone in San Francisco who was worried that Thursday’s sexual violence hearing at City Hall would turn overtly political can rest easy.

SHARP was designed to help sexual assault victims navigate the path to justice, from acting as a liaison for services to working with departments when they are deemed to be unhelpful or violating rules. But since that time, SHARP officials reported receiving just 67 direct complaints and initiating 33 investigations, most of which involved simply connecting people to services outside of City Hall.

Rather than coordinate with police, prosecutors, hospital staff and department heads to facilitate a smoother experience for victims, SHARP seems to have barely met with other city agencies in the last six years. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported issues around the agency earlier this week.

Officials noted that SHARP developed training with the Office of Transgender Initiatives, and of the four examples they provided Thursday regarding coordination with other departments, this work seemed to be the most appreciated by the community members who spoke at the hearing.

Sheryl Davis, the head of the city’s Human Rights Commission, which oversees SHARP, broke down in tears as she acknowledged “shortcomings” on behalf of her two-person team, who received a combined $365,000 in salary and benefits in 2022, according to Transparent California.

“We all want to do better,” Davis said. “We are apologetic and [have regrets], but we are also committed to doing better.”