A 39-year-old man and 8-year-old boy have died after being rescued Sunday off the coast of Half Moon Bay in San Mateo County.

At approximately 3 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard, San Mateo County Sheriff’s office, California Highway Patrol, and other agencies responded to a report that two people were in the water near Cowell Beach Ranch. ABC7 News was the first to report the incident.

The victims’ identities were initially unknown until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office disclosed their names on Tuesday. The adult man was Mukund Kalyanaraman Murali, while the boy was Vihaan Mukund, both of Santa Clara.

The boy was swept into the water by a rip current, and the man attempted to rescue him, only to be caught by the same current. Lifeguards were able to render aid on a Harbor Patrol vessel, and the child was airlifted to Stanford Medical Center, while the man was brought via ambulance to the same facility. Both were later pronounced dead.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Coroner could not be reached for comment.

Although surf can be rough at any time of the year, no advisories are in effect.