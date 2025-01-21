In hot water: Man caught taking bath during home break-in

After hearing an odd noise in her Portola home this weekend, a 16-year-old girl checked the bathroom and found a strange man taking a bath.
San Francisco Police Department officers responded to the home on San Bruno Avenue between Dwight and Olmstead streets at around 6:46 p.m. Saturday. They arrested a 53-year-old man, a police bulletin said.
In addition to the teen, a 41-year-old man was home at the time.
The incident was classified as a “hot prowl,” a burglary that occurs while residents are in the home; police described the loss as “water/utilities.”
Neither resident was hurt. Police did not release the suspect’s name, pending formal charges.
It’s not the first such incident in San Francisco. In April, a Folsom Street resident came home to find someone using his shower. Police entered and confirmed a break-in, as well as a missing watch, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. There was no arrest in that incident: The suspect appears to have made a clean getaway.