In hot water: Man caught taking bath during home break-in

The incident was classified as a “hot prowl,” a burglary that occurs while residents are in the home; police described the loss as “water/utilities.”

It’s not the first such incident in San Francisco. In April, a Folsom Street resident came home to find someone using his shower. Police entered and confirmed a break-in, as well as a missing watch, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. There was no arrest in that incident: The suspect appears to have made a clean getaway.