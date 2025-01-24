When the James Beard Foundation revealed the semifinalists for its annual awards this week, the list included some of San Francisco’s most storied restaurants, bars, and chefs. But in addition to perennial boldface names like Acquerello and Benu, the “Oscars of the food world” showed some love to an unlikely contender: the Halfway Club, a kitschy tavern with dad’s-basement-bar vibes on Geneva Avenue in the city’s outlying Crocker-Amazon neighborhood.

The year-old spot was among 20 honorees in the newly created category of Best New Bar. Notably, it was one of only two semifinalists in California, and the only one in the Bay Area. (The other was Roma Norte in San Diego.)

Considering that San Francisco is better known for $20 cocktails crafted from rarefied spirits than for the selection of $11 boilermakers offered at the Halfway Club, the owners were caught off guard — or “absolutely floored,” as a post on the bar’s Instagram put it.