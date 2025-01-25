Robert Saleh is an omen: 6 signs that the 49ers’ luck might be changing

It’s not yet February, but more things are already going right for the 49ers in 2025 than anything that went down in their cursed and wounding 2024.



In any other off-season, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reeling in Robert Saleh for his second term as defensive coordinator wouldn’t seem like a such a triumph. Saleh was a very good DC for the 49ers in Shanahan’s first four seasons, he left to take a head-coaching job, and now he’s back. Nice story, but why so meaningful?



Well, because the 49ers just went through back-to-back one-and-done DCs after hectic searches. Because of all the injuries, contract squabbles, sloppy play, and horrible vibes the 49ers endured over the previous 12 months. And because Shanahan and Lynch prioritized Saleh as their top choice while apparently bypassing other top options, then persevered through several hours this week fretting that he’d land a head-coaching job elsewhere.



They were going all-in for Saleh. And what happens if you push in all your chips and lose? The 49ers don’t have to worry about that outcome anymore, because they’ve got Saleh. They’re 1-0 in the off-season. Most importantly, they’re not 0-1 and sweating over a lesser list of late-cycle DC candidates.



Now, of course, we’ll see about Brock Purdy’s contract negotiations, injury rehabilitations, the free-agent period, and the draft. Also, Shanahan still has to fill his special-teams coordinator job and finish off the process to elevate Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator.



Unlucky things could still occur. Some silliness almost certainly will occur at some point between now and the end of the next season. But right now, the 49ers are on a 2025 winning streak. And they will absolutely take it.



Here are six specific reasons why Saleh’s return is such a positive sign for the 49ers: