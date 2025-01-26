Gallery of 8 photos

Josh Ross and Lydia Buesgens serve looks at the FOG Gala. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Dañiel Paz and Anastasis Estrada at the SF Art Week party. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Fashionable partygoers. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Tyson Lee of Mister Lee Designs with a JW Anderson pigeon bag. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

A sculpture by Sylvan Fiss at the SF Art Week party. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Jonathan Carver Moore enjoys the vibes. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

A DJ spins music at the SF Art Week party. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard