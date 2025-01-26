The Marin coast’s best eating enclave has gotten even better

No, this is not the lead-up to a cringey dad joke. When you’re talking about a dreamy winter day along Tomales Bay — all soft gray and electric green and mustard-flower yellow — this is just the hot goss.



“Yeah, there was a sea lion that somehow swam up the creek and flap-waddled into town and went into the church. It was king tide, I guess,” says Mark Malicki, the chef at Out the Door, a new taco-slinging windowfront in the hamlet of Tomales (population 178 and falling). “The firemen had to come get it out. That’s news in a tiny town!”



The decidedly not tiny-town news is that the sleepy hamlets of Marshall, Point Reyes Station, and Inverness that surround Marin County’s mile-wide inlet have in the past couple of years become stops for big-city-level food far beyond oysters. There are more delicious things to eat than ever, not to mention a new lodge with both a storied past and stylish digs to retire to once you’re done with your hike in Point Reyes National Seashore.



Just be warned: The off-season might allow for glorious peace and quiet, but it also means businesses may be open Friday through Monday only. Make sure to check each website, and plan accordingly.