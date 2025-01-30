San Carlos Airport, which is along the flight approach to San Francisco International Airport, is losing its air traffic controllers starting Friday due to a contract dispute over housing allowances.

The crisis emerged after Robinson Aviation, or RVA, won the Federal Aviation Administration contract for the airport over longtime provider Serco but declined to match the $18,000 housing stipend controllers receive to offset Bay Area living costs. RVA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“RVA offered a match for hourly pay but did not provide for a stipend for [housing],” said Davi Howard, San Mateo County airport spokesman and former air traffic controller. “The controllers turned down the offer.”

By 12:22 p.m. Thursday, after publication of this article, San Carlos Airport officials said they were close to finalizing a new agreement with air traffic controllers.

“We are optimistic that there will be no disruption in air traffic operations at San Carlos Airport. As a contingency, RVA is preparing to bring in controllers from other towers across the country to prevent an ATC-Zero (unstaffed tower) situation on Saturday,” the statement said.

Gretchen Kelly, manager of San Mateo County’s airports, shared this optimism.