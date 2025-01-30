As historical milestones go, the test Tuesday morning was barely a footnote. Several countries developed civil supersonic craft decades ago, and the U.S. Navy’s pilots break the sound barrier nearly as easily as they breathe.

Still, standing with the small crowd on a frigid stretch of tarmac, it was hard not to marvel at the spectacle. The group cheered as a livestream from a chase craft announced that XB-1 had reached Mach 1.12, becoming the first U.S. civilian craft to break the sound barrier. Twenty minutes later, the jet landed safely on the runway, to applause and Champagne fanfare.

No scientific frontiers were crossed on this morning. Boom’s XB-1 aircraft was barreling through the same corridor where, nearly eight decades ago, Chuck Yeager became the first man to go supersonic.

Curious things happen at this speed. Beyond Mach 1, a jet travels faster than the Earth rotates, and the sun can appear to rise from the west. The supersonic object — in this instance, a civilian jet made by the Denver aerospace firm Boom — displaces sound waves so quickly that they compress into a single, thunderous clap, forming the so-called sonic boom.

Seven miles above the Mojave Desert, a spindly white aircraft made history. Flanked by the snow-capped Tehachapi Mountains, the jet barreled through California’s supersonic corridor and, at a carefully chosen moment, nudged its way past the sound barrier.

To put it lightly, Scholl and his team face extraordinary turbulence. And they’ll have to navigate the graveyard of supersonic dreamers who’ve come before them.

But pragmatically, the Silicon Valley-backed firm faces a mammoth set of technical, environmental, and regulatory hurdles that could foil its efforts before the first jet ever leaves the tarmac. And in spite of Boom’s democratic parlance, commercial supersonic flight — done before on the legendary Concorde — has only ever served the world’s elite.

On the East Coast, an ambitious New Yorker could fly to London for afternoon meetings, sit for an early dinner, then return that same evening on a roughly 3.5-hour flight. Boom says it’ll make supersonic travel “mainstream.” It’ll be fast. Sustainable. Affordable, even.

The technology is tantalizing. The company says its yet-to-be-built Overture jet will ferry passengers from SFO to Tokyo in just six hours, making the 5,100-mile journey roughly equivalent to driving from San Francisco to Los Angeles on a good traffic day. Today, the flight is an 11-hour sufferfest.

But Boom says it was a crucial proof of concept. The single-seater XB-1 is a scaled-down version of the Overture, an 80-seat supersonic commercial airliner that the company aspires to produce. Boom, which has amassed an all-star roster of Silicon Valley investors, is promising to revive civil supersonic travel after a decades-long hiatus — and deliver it to the masses.

But it was not sustainable. Just 14 of the aircraft entered commercial service, and roundtrip flights cost roughly $20,000, adjusted for inflation. French and British taxpayers underwrote at least $2 billion in production costs, and airlines fielded the jets at a loss for the first six years.

Cue the celebrity decadence. Paul McCartney, a frequent Concorde flyer, reportedly hosted impromptu singalongs between Champagne toasts and caviar. Michael Jackson said he wrote music on a Concorde, and Phil Collins famously boarded the jet to rock both stages at Live Aid — not to mention rides by the Queen and the Pope.

The Concorde burst onto the scene in 1976 amid the technological cage match of the Cold War. The French-British product wasn’t the world’s first supersonic passenger airliner; the Soviets tested the Tupolev Tu-144 in 1968. It was, however, the first such aircraft to enter commercial service.

And then there was the noise. The Concorde’s sonic boom had a nasty habit of rattling windows and startling groundlings, which led several countries, including the U.S., to ban civilian craft from flying supersonic speeds over land to this day. It was not uncommon to find Anti-Concorde Project demonstrators rallying on the tarmac, and New York Gov. Hugh Carey once suggested the federal government would have to send in “the 82d Airborne” to make him accept the airliners at Kennedy International Airport.

Aviator Charles Lindbergh advocated for an outright ban of the aircraft, writing in The New York Times that “it is essential for us to reduce such pollution.”

It did not help that the Concorde was a gas-guzzling beast. To fly from New York to Paris, the plane required four times as much fuel as a Boeing 747, to transport one-fourth as many passengers.

“When we fly twice as fast, cities rarely visited become major travel destinations,” Boom’s marketing materials say. “We can attend meetings in far-off places and return for evenings with loved ones. Global leaders can solve crises in-person and children grow up in a world where nothing is foreign.”

Boom has raised more than $600 million from those investors. More than any of its competitors — which include the startups Hermeus and Spike Aerospace — Boom has couched itself in the language of techno-optimism.

Scholl’s promise is not just to revitalize the Concorde but to bring supersonic travel to the masses. It is a lofty aspiration that has attracted a who’s who of Silicon Valley investors, including Sam Altman, Reid Hoffman, Paul Graham, Y Combinator, Emerson Collective, and Michael Moritz, who is the chairman of The Standard.

“We are living in the dark ages of flight,” said Scholl, who founded Boom in 2014 in his Oakland basement. “We had a technology in Concorde that we never took mainstream. We shut it down with no plan to replace it.”

Boom says its Overture airliner could start operating commercially within five years. That’s a daunting task, given that the plane hasn’t been built yet. But Scholl — an aviation nut who has worked software jobs at Amazon and Groupon — says his team is the one to do it.

“Boom is a Silicon Valley company that happens to be based in Colorado,” Scholl said, adding that the company’s “small, mighty, vertically integrated teams” are far more nimble than those of traditional industry giants. That belief extends to the rank-and-file engineers.

“There is a clear sense of urgency,” said a Boom engineer who asked to remain anonymous because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the press. “The faster you move, the less money you burn.”

It is not uncommon to work 12-hour days, six days a week, he said, adding that he and other staffers truly buy into the company’s mission.

“There’s no science that needs to be done for this,” he said. “It’s an engineering problem. We just need to go and do it.”