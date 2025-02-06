“That’s a lot of pressure to walk into,” Smith said. But now, she can breathe a sigh of relief. The reminders of that franchise, which has relocated across the bay, are gone.

Wilt Chamberlain, Nate Thurmond, Rick Barry, Run TMC, and the We Believe Dubs, to name a few, were portrayed in a mural of Warriors history right above the courts of the team’s old headquarters in downtown Oakland.

Smith, who inherited Steve Kerr’s office last year after she was announced as the Golden State Valkyries’ first president, would walk by them every day.

Up until last week, the ghosts of the previous tenants were right outside Jess Smith’s door.

As it stands, the Valkyries’ roster is made up mostly of intriguing role players. How the front office squares that with owner Joe Lacob’s goal of winning a WNBA championship within five years remains to be seen.

All that’s left is for a basketball team to start putting it to good use. Golden State has 12 players on its roster after signing eight (so far) from its expansion draft , three more from Europe, and the reigning Sixth Woman of the Year, Tiffany “Tip” Hayes, in free agency.

Blue, yellow, and white have been traded for black and violet. In the hallway, Oakland artist Allison Hueman painted a 215-foot mural evocative of the Sistine Chapel, with a Nordic/Bay Area twist, since the team mascot is a mythical, flying female warrior.

This place now belongs to the Valkyries, who on Wednesday reopened the renovated facility at 1011 Broadway.

Golden State could try to pluck a star from the WNBA draft in April — like the Indiana Fever did last year with Caitlin Clark — but reports indicate that the top two prospects, Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers and Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles, could opt to return to college for one more year.

The bad news on that front is that most of the league’s top available stars — Satou Sabally, Kelsey Plum, and Brittney Griner among them — have been signed or traded since the start of free agency last week. Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi is technically available , but it is unclear if the 42-year-old intends to resume her career.

To achieve it, she’ll need to find at least one or two superstars.

“Mister Joe’s [goal] is in my mind when I sleep and when I wake up,” said general manager Ohemaa Nyanin.

Here, timing has worked against the Valkyries ahead of their inaugural season. Since the WNBA and the players’ union are in the midst of negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, the majority of players and teams are opting to punt on long-term commitments until 2026, when the league’s 11-year, $2.2 billion media-rights deal kicks in.

“We’re having to balance being strategic and being competitive,” Nyanin said.

“This is expansion,” Lacob said. “We don’t have the advantage of [existing stars] recruiting other players, or any history to lean on yet.

“But we do have this great facility,” he added. “And we have unlimited resources to make this team the best, most valuable team in the world.”