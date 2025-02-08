But the students were well aware of the transphobia during the lead-up to the election as Trump put SJSU firmly in the crosshairs, falsely claiming that an athlete on SJSU’s women’s volleyball team injured an opponent by spiking a ball into her face.

During a three-hour campus visit Friday, several students said that they hadn’t heard about Trump’s executive order barring transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, or about the Title IX investigation into alleged discrimination on SJSU’s part by allowing a trans volleyball player to compete with women.

But students at the school who spoke to The Standard mostly don’t see it that way or believe the athlete’s supposed “victims” were anything of the kind.

Among Donald Trump’s obsessions in his campaign was an athlete whose name almost no people knew, in a sport few watched, at a college most had never heard of. In his diatribe against the athlete, a volleyball player at San Jose State University, Trump insisted she used her physical strength to unfairly dominate in women’s sports.

“It feels like we’re going backwards,” she said. “When I was 11, gay marriage was federally approved. It feels hateful and like he’s creating an enemy to gain supporters.”

“It’s as much of an advantage as being tall and playing basketball,” Todhunter said. “This is only an issue because of transphobic ideals.”

She acknowledged that being born biologically male could be a natural advantage in sports, but she argued that it’s no different from other physiological advantages in people other sports select for anyway.

“It’s saying women can’t compete in sports as well as men can, that men are better,” Todhunter said.

During an appearance on Fox News in October, Trump specifically called out the transgender San Jose State volleyball player and proclaimed that if elected he would ban all transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

“I saw the slam, it was a slam. I never saw a ball hit so hard, hit the girl in the head,” Trump said of an Oct. 10 match between the Spartans and San Diego State University, where the player allegedly spiked a ball into SDSU junior Keira Herron’s face. “But other people, even in volleyball, they’ve been permanently, I mean, they’ve been really hurt badly. Women playing men.”

In reality, the spike hit the player in the arm, and ESPN found that the ball traveled at 60 mph, around the average speed of a spike in NCAA women’s volleyball, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Other colleges also refused to play against SJSU during the 2024 season, specifically because the team had a transgender athlete on the roster.